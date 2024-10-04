Virtual Vocations Celebrates 9th Annual National Work and Family Month with a Focus on Remote Job Search Challenges and Solutions

"With our 2024 National Work and Family Month celebration, our goal is to equip jobseekers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate a remote job search effectively while encouraging a healthier work-life dynamic." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

In recognition of the event, Virtual Vocations is offering exclusive promotions for jobseekers, including a 40% savings on their premium subscription plans and a 30% discount on career services such as resume assessments, resume writing, cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, and one-on-one job coaching. This is a perfect opportunity for remote jobseekers to enhance their job application materials and stand out from the crowd.

The celebration will also feature a comprehensive survey aimed at gathering insights on employer ghosting, a phenomenon many jobseekers have encountered. This data will be invaluable in understanding the impact of ghosting on jobseekers' experiences and expectations throughout the job search process.

Additionally, Virtual Vocations will host a free webinar on October 9 at 1:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. CST. This session will provide valuable information on the 20 fully remote jobs paying out the highest salaries as well as the best large and small businesses for worker benefits.

For more information on the 9th annual National Work and Family Month celebration at Virtual Vocations and to take advantage of the company's special promotions and job search resources, please visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/remote-work-events/national-work-and-family-month/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

Twitter

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.