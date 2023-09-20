Virtual Vocations Names the 12 Highest-Paying Fully Remote Jobs of 2023

"By investigating the highest-paying fully remote jobs, we hope to inspire money-minded remote jobseekers in their searches and give professionals ideas for modern careers that not only generate top payouts but also provide workers with the flexibility they seek." –Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations CEO Tweet this

Fully remote jobs are occupations that do not require workers to perform their duties on-site or travel for business. Greater access to this work style weighs heavily on the minds of workers in 2023. It is the number one reason more than eight in 10 professionals plan to change jobs this year.

"Access to remote jobs and flexible work, including the ability to work from home all of the time, is the top factor influencing jobseekers' career decisions. In fact, our 'Career Change Survey' of 857 workers showed that more than 82% of professionals are looking a new job in 2023, and another 14% would seize a new career opportunity if they encountered the right role," according to Virtual Vocations CEO and Co-Founder Laura Spawn.

Amid a season of layoffs and reaccelerating inflation, Spawn also noted the impact money matters have on jobseekers' career decisions. "Inadequate wages are workers' second most worrisome concern in their current workplaces—just behind a lack of remote work options. What's more, finding higher compensation is the second most prevalent reason why workers would be willing to change careers this year."

With the right education and training, working from home on a full-time basis and earning more than $100,000 per year is possible. Spawn describes Virtual Vocations' highest-paying fully remote jobs report as a guide for jobseekers who prioritize both earnings and flexibility while on the job hunt. "By investigating the highest-paying fully remote jobs, we hope to inspire money-minded remote jobseekers in their searches and give professionals ideas for modern careers that not only generate top payouts but also provide workers with the flexibility they seek," said Spawn.

Virtual Vocations' list of the highest-paying fully remote jobs to watch this year includes careers spanning 10 of the company's 42 telecommuting job categories. The best industries for fully remote jobs with top annual salaries are:

-Healthcare,

-Management,

-Information Technology,

-Financial,

-Legal,

-Marketing,

-Sales,

-Insurance,

-Government, and

-Research.

The top six fully remote jobs with salaries of $100,000 per year or more are:

1. Physician,

2. Psychiatrist,

3. IT Manager,

4. Financial Manager,

5. Marketing Manager, and

6. Lawyer.

To enhance remote jobseekers' searches, Virtual Vocations' report also details names and company profile URLs for a total of 36 remote-enabled businesses known for recruiting professionals in each of the respective highest-paying roles. Jobseekers interested in one of the top fully remote jobs for salaries can use Virtual Vocations' company profiles to learn more about available remote openings with those employers as well as their company cultures, telework policies, and mission statements. Company profiles are housed in the Virtual Vocations Remote Companies Database, which features more than 14,000 researched profiles of remote-friendly employers and is open to the public.

Please visit https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/12-highest-paying-fully-remote-jobs-2023-36-companies-hiring/ to view the complete Virtual Vocations report on the 12 Highest-Paying Fully Remote Jobs of 2023 and learn more about current work from home job openings in those fields, as well as 36 unique companies hiring.

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.