Virtual Vocations Names the Top 100 Companies for Fully Remote Jobs in 2024

To populate its latest list, Virtual Vocations reviewed remote hiring data from January 1 through December 31, 2023. The goal was to identify 100 remote-friendly companies with the highest number of fully remote job openings published to the Virtual Vocations job board during that time period.

Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations, was pleased to witness the vast number of employers that filled 100% remote jobs last year. The wide availability of fully remote jobs was especially meaningful to Spawn, considering it was Virtual Vocations' first full year as a 100% virtual job board, saying, "...we were thrilled to discover and vet 213,515 fully remote job postings from more than 10,000 unique employers, which we shared to our database in 2023."

Ranked by the total number of fully remote jobs published to Virtual Vocations' jobs database from January through December, the top employers to watch for remote hiring in 2024 are as follows:

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Humana Inc.

4. CVS Health Corporation

5. Maximus, Inc.

6. Lumen Technologies

7. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

8. Peraton Corp.

9. Coalition Technologies

10. R1 RCM Inc.

10. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (GDIT)

R1 RCM and GDIT were in a numerical tie for the 10th position. Throughout 2023, 490 fully remote job postings from R1 RCM and GDIT appeared in the Virtual Vocations database. Among the top five companies, more than 1,100 fully remote job postings from each employer were featured on the Virtual Vocations job board. UnitedHealth Group was responsible for an impressive 4,110 job postings, but teletherapy company VocoVision emerged as the clear remote hiring leader with nearly 20,000 fully remote job postings shared in 2023.

Lumen Technologies, a global enterprise technology platform, and Coalition Technologies, a leading web design and SEO company, also claimed spots in the top 10 employers for fully remote jobs. These businesses are Virtual Vocations Employer Partners—companies that work directly with Virtual Vocations to share their fully remote job openings with jobseekers. To date, more than 3,600 businesses have been screened and approved as Employer Partner Program members.

Together, the top 100 companies accounted for more than 54,000 fully remote job postings last year. These best-of remote businesses also represented nearly two dozen career fields. Based on fully remote hiring data from 2023, the top work industries jobseekers should explore for new no-travel jobs in 2024 are information technology, accounting and financial, and healthcare and pharmaceutical.

The Virtual Vocations top 100 companies list for 2024 was released during Virtual Vocations' New Year remote work celebration, "AI in Remote Work: Power Up Your 2024 Job Search." The event includes exclusive telework content and resources, limited-time discounts on remote job board memberships and career services, remote career coaching, and more for anyone curious about fully virtual employment and how AI tools can be used to boost remote job search success. Virtual Vocations has also asked workers to weigh in on their familiarity with these tools via the company's new AI Tools Survey, which can be taken until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

To learn more about Virtual Vocations and read the full report on the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Fully Remote Jobs in 2024, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-100-companies-to-watch-for-fully-remote-jobs-in-2024/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

