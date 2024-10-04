Virtual Vocations Releases Q2 2024 State of Remote Work Report: Top 10 Companies and Careers for Work-From-Home Jobs

"Our Q2 2024 report emphasizes the companies leading the charge in providing flexible job opportunities that empower talent to thrive from anywhere." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

"Our Q2 2024 report emphasizes the companies leading the charge in providing flexible job opportunities that empower talent to thrive from anywhere. As remote work continues to thrive, it's vital to be aware of the best companies and career paths available," said Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations.

Ranked by the total number of 100% remote job postings shared to the Virtual Vocations database during April, May, and June 2024, the following companies and job industries are best for fully remote work:

Top 10 Companies for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Coalition Technologies

4. Humana Inc.

5. Amgen Inc.

6. Molina Healthcare, Inc.

7. Stripe, Inc.

8. Lumen Technologies

9. SBRE, Inc.

10. Airbnb, Inc.

Top 10 Industries for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Sales

4. Marketing

5. Management

6. Financial

7. Customer Service

8. Project Management

9. Education

10. Human Resources

Virtual Vocations also announced its top Employer Partners for Q2, highlighting a selection of esteemed organizations dedicated to remote work opportunities. The second quarter's standout partners include TTEC, Susan G. Komen, Boldly, Working Solutions, Achieve Test Prep, and EK Health Services.

These Employer Partners play a crucial role in Virtual Vocations' mission by collaborating with the company's team to provide a steady stream of fully remote job openings directly to its job board. Through this partnership, these organizations not only enhance their recruitment efforts but also help jobseekers access a wide array of flexible employment options. By aligning with companies that prioritize remote work, Virtual Vocations continues to support a diverse range of industries and candidates, fostering an inclusive environment where work-life balance can thrive.

Additionally, the second quarter of 2024 saw the introduction of three new Employer Partners, joining a community of over 3,600 vetted members dedicated to 100% virtual hiring.

New Q2 2024 Employer Partners:

1. Medicare Coach, a healthcare support organization

2. Litcessory, a lighting manufacturer and distributor

3. Monito, a financial solutions provider

To read Virtual Vocations' complete Q2 2024 report, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/q2-2024-state-of-remote-work-10-best-companies-and-careers-for-work-from-home-jobs/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

Twitter

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.