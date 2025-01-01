Virtual Vocations Reveals 20 Leading Employers Supporting Remote Workers with Benefits

"Remote work isn't just about location independence; it's about creating a sustainable work environment where employees can thrive personally as well as professionally." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

10 BEST LARGE COMPANIES FOR BENEFITS

1. Workday

2. Toast

3. HubSpot

4. Microsoft

5. Google

6. Teleperformance

7. Experian

8. TaskUs

9. Vista

10. Smartsheet

In addition to highlighting large companies with top employee benefits, Virtual Vocations also named the 10 best small companies, which employ fewer than 500 workers:

10 BEST SMALL COMPANIES FOR BENEFITS

1. Chronosphere

2. Golden Hippo

3. Cribl

4. Gametime United

5. Pie Insurance

6. Kajabi

7. Karyopharm Therapeutics

8. Underdog Fantasy

9. Stash

10. Firstup

"Remote work isn't just about location independence; it's about creating a sustainable work environment where employees can thrive personally as well as professionally," said Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations. "Our 2024 company benefits report highlights companies that understand the value of investing in their remote teams through meaningful benefits."

While remote work offers unparalleled flexibility, jobseekers increasingly view benefits as a vital part of their overall employment package. Employers that provide benefits tailored to the unique needs of remote workers are better positioned to attract qualified candidates and foster long-term employee satisfaction.

To explore the full 2024 list of top remote-enabled companies that offered the best benefits packages, visit the Virtual Vocations blog at https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-remote-enabled-companies-with-benefits-2024/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

