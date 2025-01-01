Virtual Vocations Reveals 20 Leading Employers Supporting Remote Workers with Benefits

The 2024 company benefits report from Virtual Vocations identifies 20 employers that prioritize the needs of their remote workforce by offering robust benefits packages, including health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and professional development opportunities. As more professionals seek remote roles that align with their personal and professional goals, access to comprehensive benefits has become a crucial factor in job selection.
TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtual Vocations, a leading remote job board and career services provider, has published a report highlighting the top remote-enabled companies that offered competitive benefits in 2024. The report aims to assist jobseekers in identifying companies that not only embrace remote work but also provide comprehensive benefits to support employee well-being and work-life balance.
Employee benefits are crucial for both employers and employees. For employers, a strong benefits package helps attract and retain top talent, enhances company reputation, and fosters a positive workplace culture. For employees, good benefits improve morale, job satisfaction, and signal the company's commitment to their future. Job flexibility, particularly the option to work from home full-time, is the most sought-after benefit. In fact, 47% of professionals cited flexibility as the top reason for career change. For those seeking remote work alongside robust benefits, Virtual Vocations has identified 20 of the best companies for both. These large companies are organizations that employee at least 500 workers:
10 BEST LARGE COMPANIES FOR BENEFITS
1. Workday
2. Toast
3. HubSpot
4. Microsoft
5. Google
6. Teleperformance
7. Experian
8. TaskUs
9. Vista
10. Smartsheet
In addition to highlighting large companies with top employee benefits, Virtual Vocations also named the 10 best small companies, which employ fewer than 500 workers:
10 BEST SMALL COMPANIES FOR BENEFITS
1. Chronosphere
2. Golden Hippo
3. Cribl
4. Gametime United
5. Pie Insurance
6. Kajabi
7. Karyopharm Therapeutics
8. Underdog Fantasy
9. Stash
10. Firstup
"Remote work isn't just about location independence; it's about creating a sustainable work environment where employees can thrive personally as well as professionally," said Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations. "Our 2024 company benefits report highlights companies that understand the value of investing in their remote teams through meaningful benefits."
While remote work offers unparalleled flexibility, jobseekers increasingly view benefits as a vital part of their overall employment package. Employers that provide benefits tailored to the unique needs of remote workers are better positioned to attract qualified candidates and foster long-term employee satisfaction.
To explore the full 2024 list of top remote-enabled companies that offered the best benefits packages, visit the Virtual Vocations blog at https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-remote-enabled-companies-with-benefits-2024/.
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
