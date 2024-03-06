Virtual Vocations to Champion Freelancing's Flexibility and Career Freedom During 9th Annual Remote Work Week

"Job flexibility, including the option to work at home 100% of the time, is the top reason professionals desire new careers. Freelancing can provide workers with the flexibility and freedom they seek to work how, when, and where they want." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations' CEO and co-founder, hopes Remote Work Week 2024 will inspire jobseekers to consider the benefits of freelancing. "Job flexibility, including the option to work at home 100% of the time, is the top reason professionals desire new careers. Freelancing can provide workers with the flexibility and freedom they seek to work how, when, and where they want."

Hosted by Virtual Vocations' Career Services Division Manager Holly Leyva and certified resume writer and coach Paige Judnich, Virtual Vocations will commence Remote Work Week 2024 with a career coaching webinar about how to get in on the gig economy and succeed as a freelancer in the modern workforce. Attendees will learn about the differences between freelancers and employees, how to set their freelance rates, ways to recognize their value in the freelance market, and strategies for generating a stable income while working remotely in freelance roles.

Virtual Vocations has also made available two essential resources for freelance jobseekers: a freelance rate calculator as well as a self-paced career course on how to get started in the freelancing space and launch a successful career. These resources are provided at no cost via the Virtual Vocations Remote Career Center.

To learn more about Virtual Vocations and explore the company's Remote Work 2024 events, benefits, and resources, visit Virtual Vocations' event page here: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/remote-work-week-2024-9th-annual-event-hosted-by-virtual-vocations/.

Remote jobseekers and telework-curious social media users can also follow Virtual Vocations' Remote Work Week celebration on their preferred social media sites using the hashtags #RWW2024 and #FlexFreedomFreelancing.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

