VirtualDojo Launches CMMC Compliance Engine for SMB Defense Contractors

CMMC 2.0 non-compliance represents both a cybersecurity risk and a revenue risk. Starting November 2026, DIB contractors without proper certification will lose contract eligibility. Traditional compliance programs cost $50,000-$150,000 and require 6-12 months, putting them out of reach for SMB VARs who lack dedicated compliance staff.

"We're not consultants selling advice. We're active contractors who needed this solution ourselves," said Devin Henderson, Founder and CEO, who operates DH Technologies, a government VAR serving defense clients. "CMMC compliance requires continuous monitoring, not just a single assessment. Our platform makes ongoing compliance manageable for teams without dedicated CISOs."

VirtualDojo supports CMMC Levels 1, 2, and 3 covering all 110 NIST SP 800-171 security controls and DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance requirements. Depending on current security posture, contractors can achieve C3PAO assessment readiness in 30-60 days using the platform's guided remediation workflows.

Priority access is available for government contractors and VARs currently holding or pursuing contracts with CMMC requirements. For additional information, visit virtualdojo.com/contact or contact [email protected].

