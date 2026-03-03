VirtualDojo Launches Purpose-Built Government Contractor Quoting Platform for SEWP VI, GSA, and More

"This product is built for government contractors. The requirements around quoting, compliance, and contract management are built in and not just bolted on. We handle all the reporting requirements across SEWP VI, GSA, ITES, BPAs, and any IDIQ from day one." — Devin Henderson, Founder and CEO Post this

Henderson speaks from direct experience. As the active CEO of DH Technologies, a federal VAR, he built VirtualDojo to solve the problems he lived. DH Technologies runs on the platform today, providing a real-world proving ground that no commercially-adapted quoting tool can replicate.

Purpose-Built for the Way Government VARs Actually Work

Unlike commercial quoting tools forced to fit government workflows, VirtualDojo's Quoting and Contract Management Package was engineered from the ground up around the way government contractors operate. Key capabilities include:

Native contract vehicle support: Out-of-the-box templates and quoting workflows for SEWP VI, GSA, ITES-4H, ITES-SW2, 2GIT, BPAs, and IDIQs — with the ability to create custom templates for any additional vehicle.

AI-powered quote building: Upload a supplier quote from Carahsoft, Ingram Micro, TD Synnex, or any distributor and VirtualDojo's AI parses all line items — part numbers, descriptions, costs, quantities, and shipping — in seconds, with 99.9%+ accuracy.

Multi-scenario quoting: Build and manage multiple pricing scenarios — different terms, configurations, and contract vehicles — within a single opportunity, keeping pipeline data clean and forecasts accurate.

Contract vehicle level reporting: Run reports broken out by contract vehicle, manufacturer, rep, and deal size — giving sales managers and RevOps leaders real-time visibility into their pipeline they've never had before.

Automated solicitation management: Ingest RFQs directly from SEWP, GSA, and other sources with AI parsing, automatic CRM enrichment, and rep assignment — eliminating the manual copy-paste process that causes contractors to miss opportunities.

Availability

VirtualDojo's Quoting and Contract Management Package is available now. The platform is currently onboarding government contractors and VARs through a guided implementation process, with dedicated support throughout setup and go-live. Government contractors and VARs ready to replace their commercial quoting workarounds with a platform built for federal contract vehicles can schedule a demo at www.virtualdojo.com.

The platform is CRM-agnostic and currently supports Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, Zoho, and more ensuring that government contractors and VARs can adopt purpose-built federal quoting software regardless of which CRM they already use.

