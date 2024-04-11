Virtue Recovery Announces Expansion with New Treatment Center in Las Vegas

Expanding horizons in addiction treatment: Virtue Recovery unveils a groundbreaking new center in Las Vegas, setting a new standard for care and community support. Post this

The new facility in Las Vegas marks a significant milestone in the mission to provide accessible, high-quality addiction treatment services. Designed with patient care at its core, the center boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including modern therapeutic spaces, comfortable accommodations, and advanced treatment technologies. The approach is simple; and combines traditional methods with innovative therapies to create personalized treatment plans that address each client's individual needs.

Why Las Vegas?

Las Vegas's vibrant community and its need for enhanced addiction recovery resources make it an ideal location for our new center. The city's dynamic nature, coupled with its diverse population, presents a unique opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of individuals struggling with addiction.

Tailored Services

The new facility in Las Vegas will offer a comprehensive range of addiction treatment services, including:

Holistic Treatment: Integrating physical, emotional, and spiritual healing practices to support overall well-being.

Detoxification Programs: Safe and medically supervised detoxification processes.

Individual Therapy: One-on-one sessions with experienced therapists.

Group Therapy: Peer support and shared healing experiences.

Family Therapy: Inclusive programs to involve and educate families.

Aftercare Planning: Continued support to maintain sobriety post-treatment.

Commitment to Excellence

Commitment to Excellence

Virtue Recovery's holistic treatment model underscores our dedication to excellence in addiction care, ensuring a comprehensive approach to recovery that addresses the whole person — body, mind, and spirit.

"Our continued growth into the new Las Vegas market is a testament to Virtue Recovery's deep-rooted dedication to setting the gold standard in addiction treatment," states Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer. "Guided by a group of experienced, seasoned experts, our team's core passion lies in providing unparalleled care. It's our conviction that through our tailored recovery strategies, we're not just aiding in our clients' journey to sobriety; we're lighting the way towards a future replete with hope and imbued with dignity."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Michael Banis

(866) 271-9748

[email protected]

https://www.virtuerecoverylasvegas.com/

The new facility, located at 2585 Montessouri St #100 provides additional resources for the Las Vegas community to take action against the drug and alcohol difficulties confronting the city. Together, those living in the Las Vegas area can raise awareness, support local initiatives, seek help, and advocate for policy changes to address the root causes of substance abuse within our community.

The spirit of resilience and solidarity in Las Vegas fuels transformative changes, laying the groundwork for a future that prioritizes every inhabitant's health, wellness, and prosperity, irrespective of their origin or situation.

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas, a nationally accredited, trauma-informed treatment center in Las Vegas, Nevada, offers programs with a full continuum of care, including medical detox and residential treatment. Specializing in addressing alcohol, heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, opioids, fentanyl, and prescription drug addictions, our focus is on achieving long-term recovery success. At Virtue Recovery Las Vegas, our approach to addiction treatment encompasses holistic healing of the mind, body, and spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and enduring recovery. Our treatment center features executive chef-prepared meals, state-of-the-art amenities, a low staff-to-client ratio, an on-site gym, and private and semi-private rooms. Visit our site: Virtue Recovery Las Vegas.

SOURCE Virtue Recovery Center