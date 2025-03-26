Virtue Recovery Center Welcomes New Business Development Manager

Terrence's passion for recovery and deep-rooted experience in addiction treatment make him the ideal leader to expand our presence and impact in Nevada. Post this

Terrence utilizes his 15 years of addiction drug counseling and 10 years of business development team leadership across the Mid-Atlantic and Nevada to provide professional guidance and direct people toward essential healthcare services. He resides in Las Vegas with his wife, two children, and two dogs. He plans to develop new business opportunities and build strong relationships with stakeholders and referral sources to maintain high-quality care at Virtue Recovery.

Mr. Engles' key responsibilities will include:

Identify and Develop New Business Opportunities:

Identify potential referral sources, including therapists, doctors, hospitals, community organizations, and support groups. Mr. Engles will establish outreach methods to connect with referral sources while building sustainable relationships and client and partnership networks.

Build Relationships:

Through his efforts, Mr. Engles will build and sustain relationships with key stakeholders, including healthcare providers, community leaders, and relevant professionals. The new relationships will benefit from Mr. Engles' attendance at industry conferences, networking events, and professional gatherings to establish connections and promote them. Mr. Engles will also supply educational materials and presentations to potential referral sources to help them understand the services and advantages.

Promote Programs and Services:

Mr. Engles will create marketing strategies to promote Virtue programs and services throughout the community. He will also develop and distribute educational materials and online resources, including brochures and fact sheets, to increase Virtue awareness in collaboration with other departments.

Manage Referrals:

Mr. Engles will track and manage incoming referrals to deliver an efficient patient process. The admissions team and Mr. Engles will work together to properly screen patients for placement in suitable programs while maintaining contact with referral sources to build patient satisfaction and ongoing partnerships.

Analyze and Report:

Mr. Engles monitors performance and referral trends, creates regular reports for management about business development activities and results, and develops strategies to improve effectiveness.

Skills and Qualifications:

Terrence Engles's qualifications as Regional Business Development Manager stem from his strong communication abilities, extensive business development background, deep knowledge of addiction recovery programs, proven networking and relationship-building capabilities, organizational and time management competencies, and analytical and problem-solving abilities.

"At Virtue Recovery Center, my goal is to connect individuals and families with the expert care and support they truly deserve," says Terrence Engles. "Having walked the path of recovery myself, I understand how critical it is to feel seen, heard, and supported. With my experience—both personal and professional—I'm committed to building strong relationships with our referral partners and ensuring every person who walks through our doors receives compassionate, high-quality care." Terrence continues: "Our dedication stands as the foundation of our mission at Virtue Recovery Center."

Virtue Recovery Center provides expert addiction treatment for drugs and alcohol while offering customized, evidence-based solutions at the top tier of the industry. The treatment programs at Virtue Recovery Center consist of inpatient and outpatient care, detox services, and multiple therapeutic approaches for complete recovery. Virtue Recovery Center implements both time-tested CBT therapy and modern techniques to help people succeed in recovery. We provide treatment solutions that move past addiction services by offering nutritional guidance, mindfulness practice, and fitness to promote patients' wellness. Each staff member remains dedicated to helping clients journey through recovery at our transformational healing space that supports extensive sobriety.

