Virtue Technologies establishes strategic agreement with 24/7 Xpress to leverage best in class Pharmacy and Durable Medical Equipment logistics technology solution

CHAPIN, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtue Technologies, a leading provider of Home Infusion, Specialty Pharmacy, Long Term Care Pharmacy, and Durable Medical Equipment logistics technology solutions, announced today a Strategic Agreement with final mile delivery leader 24/7 Xpress. The agreement will allow 24/7 Xpress access to solutions being offered to Virtue Technologies' pharmacy and home medical equipment technology subscribers. Virtue Technologies' namesake solution, VirtueScript, automates delivery workflow processes and increases the level of communication that occurs across the continuum of post-acute care.

"Establishing this collaborative agreement with 24/7 Xpress allows us to further broaden our vision of taking an agnostic, interoperable approach to healthcare technology solutions. Our steadfast vision remains to increase automation while reducing friction as it relates to delivery management in the post-acute market," says Gibran Ameer, Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Technologies. "We provide our courier network partners much needed access to Electronic Health Record (EHR) logistics information to better serve their customers through a fully interoperable solution. We look forward to applying 24/7 Xpress' final mile expertise to further create value in our customers' businesses collectively."

About Virtue Technologies

Virtue Technologies is a provider of cloud-based software committed to solving the challenges of the highly fragmented durable medical equipment and pharmacy markets. The solutions strive to drive out cost and improve the revenue cycle by improving staff efficiency, removing waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and providing unparalleled visibility to pharmacy operations. In an environment of shrinking reimbursements, growing audit risk, and persistent demand from patients and caregivers, Virtue Technologies provides the solutions the market demands.

About 24/7 Xpress

24/7 Xpress has been your trusted partner, at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare logistics for over 25 years. We understand the critical nature and unique needs required in the space of Home Infusion, Specialty Pharmacy, Long Term Care Pharmacy, and Durable Medical Equipment. That's why we operate round the clock, ensuring your deliveries are always on time, every time. We specialize in providing unparalleled courier and logistic services tailored exclusively for the Pharmacy healthcare industry. Seamless coordination from our On-Site management teams ensures all your Scheduled, and On-Demand deliveries are delivered swiftly and responsibly, complete with real time electronic proof of delivery signature capture. At 24/7 Xpress, we take pride in our HIPAA compliance standards while providing comprehensive coverage throughout the United States, from the Northeast, to the South, extending throughout the Midwest. Seamless, reliable, and compliant courier services tailored to your requirements. Our commitment to excellence, reliability, and compliance has solidified us as the premier choice in the market.

