Virtue Technologies establishes strategic agreement with GO2 Delivery to leverage best in class Pharmacy and Durable Medical Equipment logistics technology solution

CHAPIN, S.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtue Technologies, a leading provider of Home Infusion, Specialty Pharmacy, Long Term Care Pharmacy, and Durable Medical Equipment logistics technology solutions, announced today a Strategic Agreement with final mile delivery leader GO2 Delivery. The agreement will allow GO2 Delivery access to solutions being offered to Virtue Technologies' pharmacy and home medical equipment technology subscribers.Virtue Technologies' namesake solution,VirtueScript, automates delivery workflow processes and increases the level of communication that occurs across the continuum of post-acute care.

"Value Innovation is at the core of what we do at GO2 Delivery. Our unique approach and process helps our clients grow and scale creating lean and profitable operations, while increase customer retention,"stated Eric Brown, CEO of GO2 Delivery. "This collaboration is a step forward in strengthening our interconnected role within the healthcare ecosystem and supporting the communities we serve."

"Partnering with GO2 Delivery allows us to strengthen our vision of taking an agnostic, interoperable approach to healthcare technology solutions. Our focus remains to increase automation while reducing friction as it relates to delivery management in the post-acute market," says Gibran Ameer, Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Technologies. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise while applying GO2 Delivery's last mile delivery expertise to propel our customers' businesses collectively."

Virtue Technologies is a provider of cloud-based software committed to solving the challenges of the highly fragmented durable medical equipment and pharmacy markets. The solutions strive to drive out cost and improve the revenue cycle by improving staff efficiency, removing waste, increasing patient satisfaction, and providing unparalleled visibility to pharmacy operations. In an environment of shrinking reimbursements, growing audit risk, and persistent demand from patients and caregivers, Virtue Technologies provides the solutions the market demands.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.virtuescript.com

GO2 Delivery is Mid Atlantic's premier delivery service provider. As a forward thinking integrated delivery partner, we connect you seamlessly with your customers. We've been in business for 27+ years, formerly known as Mobile One. We believe in a tailored, data-driven delivery experience. Our innovative approach ensures our services are fully aligned with your business needs, allowing us to optimize scheduling, predict budgets, enhance tracking, prioritize sustainability, and, ultimately, build lasting customer satisfaction. To learn more, please visit: go2delivery.com

Jason Jacobs,COO, Virtue Technologies, 1 (800)345-5308, [email protected], www.virtuescript.com

Yedda Stancil, 1 (804)-405-4358, [email protected], www.go2delivery.com

