Virtuous Acquires Momentum to Transform Major Donor Fundraising with AI

"AI is unlocking new frontiers in precision fundraising, and Momentum gives us the tools to scale personalized engagement with major donors like never before." - Gabe Cooper, Virtuous CEO Post this

"This acquisition is a major leap forward for the nonprofit sector," said Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "AI is unlocking new frontiers in precision fundraising, and Momentum gives us the tools to scale personalized engagement with major donors like never before. Together, we're helping organizations deepen human connection through smart, responsive technology."

Founded to help fundraisers move beyond manual workflows and outdated systems, Momentum combines automation, behavioral science, and AI to streamline donor engagement. Fundraising gift officers are super-charged with smart donor plans, suggested actions, and real-time prioritization that helps communicate the right message to the right person at the right time and grow giving.

"Virtuous and Momentum share a deep belief in helping nonprofits grow sustainable generosity through thoughtful innovation and technology," said Nick Fitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentum. "Joining forces allows us to accelerate our mission and serve many more organizations eager to modernize their fundraising with AI. We couldn't be more excited to write this next chapter together."

Unlocking the Next Era of Donor Engagement

The combination of Virtuous and Momentum delivers an integrated, AI-powered solution to help nonprofits scale and optimize major donor programs—whether or not they use Virtuous CRM. Momentum can be adopted as a standalone product or serve as a powerful extension to existing donor databases, offering immediate value to gift officers, development teams, and advancement leaders.

Key benefits of the combined offering include:

Enhanced Personalization: AI-generated donor plans and tailored communications

Increased Efficiency: Automation of administrative tasks to prioritize relationship-building

Improved Retention: Early detection of at-risk donors and strategic re-engagement tools

Scalable Outreach: Capacity to manage more donors with greater precision and consistency

Availability and Integration Roadmap

Momentum is currently available as a standalone solution with API integrations for leading CRMs including Virtuous, Blackbaud, Salesforce, and Bloomerang. Virtuous plans to further optimize its native Momentum integration over the coming months, delivering an even more seamless experience within its CRM+ responsive fundraising platform.

To learn more about how Momentum helps fundraisers save time, deepen donor relationships, and grow giving, visit givemomentum.com. There, nonprofit leaders and fundraising professionals can explore use cases, see the product in action, and request a personalized demo.

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empower nonprofits with innovative tools purpose-built to create more personal connections with donors, save staff time, and grow giving. Thousands of leading nonprofit professionals use Virtuous Automation, CRM, Giving and Marketing, and Analytics solutions to drive increased generosity. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for four years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit Virtuous.org.

Media Contact

Scott Salkin, Virtuous, 1 602.881.1718, [email protected] , http://www.virtuous.org

SOURCE Virtuous