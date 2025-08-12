Virtuous Ranks No. 1,290 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor. Our growth reflects the trust nonprofits place in us—and this year, we've advanced that mission with AI tools that help fundraising teams work smarter and achieve more." — Gabe Cooper Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This recognition caps a milestone year for Virtuous, highlighted by a $100 million growth equity investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity, the release of the 2025 Nonprofit Fundraising Benchmark Report, and the launch of the Virtuous Marketplace. The company also welcomed nonprofit AI pioneer Nathan Chappell as Chief AI Officer and unified its suite of solutions—CRM, Analytics, Volunteer, Raise, and Insights—into a simpler, more connected platform designed to help nonprofits grow giving through personalization, automation, and intelligence. In addition to the Inc. 5000, Virtuous was honored as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to fostering an innovative, mission-driven culture that supports both its team and the nonprofits it serves.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empower nonprofits with innovative tools purpose-built to create more personal connections with donors, save staff time, and grow giving s. Thousands of leading nonprofit professionals use Virtuous Automation, CRM, Giving and Marketing, and Analytics solutions to drive increased generosity. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for four years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit Virtuous.org.

SOURCE Virtuous