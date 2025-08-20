Virtuous Unveils Major AI Advancements to Help Nonprofits Personalize Fundraising at Scale

"With tools like Insights, Momentum, and our new CRM innovations, we're putting intelligent support directly into the hands of fundraisers so they can spend less time managing data and more time building relationships that grow generosity." - Gabe Cooper, Virtuous CEO Post this

This new product rollout represents a bold new era of AI for nonprofits, where intelligent tools act on behalf of fundraisers to surface insights, automate outreach, and prioritize the next most valuable action. Together, these product releases and enhancements reflect Virtuous' deep commitment to equipping nonprofits with modern, mission-aligned technology designed to help them grow giving and do more with less.

Virtuous Insights: AI-Powered Predictive Intelligence for Fundraising Teams

Virtuous Insights is a first-of-its-kind, highly secure, donor intelligence engine embedded in Virtuous CRM+. Designed specifically for nonprofit teams, Insights delivers predictive scores, giving capacity insights, dynamic segmentation, and real-time recommendations across an entire donor base. The system combines first-party CRM and digital engagement signals with third-party wealth, social media and demographic signals to power next-best actions at every stage of the donor journey.

Key capabilities include:

Predictive modeling for lapsed risk, upgrade likelihood, and planned giving

Suggested gift ranges based on modeled capacity

Demographics and affinity insights based on age, stage of life, and interests

Smart segmentation and dynamic audience creation

360° donor profiles built from behavior, wealth, and intent signals

Daily data appends, no manual screening or spreadsheets

Virtuous Momentum: AI-Powered Engagement for Major and Mid-Level Giving

Recently acquired by Virtuous, Momentum is an AI-powered fundraising agent that automatically prioritizes inboxes, drafts personalized emails, builds donor engagement plans, logs activity to the CRM, and reminds MGOs of important action items. The platform has enabled customers to manage up to 5x more donor relationships—while dramatically increasing the quality, speed, and personalization of every interaction.

"Momentum is a natural extension of our Responsive Fundraising vision," continued Cooper. "It allows high-touch fundraising teams to operate at a velocity and scale that simply wasn't possible before. And because it integrates with CRMs like Virtuous, Salesforce, Bloomerang, and Blackbaud, it expands the impact we can make across the sector."

"Joining Virtuous is an incredibly exciting step for Momentum and our customers," said Nick Fitz, Founder and CEO of Momentum. "We've always believed that fundraisers deserve intelligent tools that act like real teammates—tools that help them deepen relationships, not drown in admin. Virtuous shares that vision and brings the innovation, leadership, and platform scale to take it even further. Together, we're building the future of fundraising—one that's powered by AI and rooted in generosity."

Next Up: Generative AI Filters in Virtuous CRM+

In a third major announcement, Virtuous previewed upcoming generative filtering capabilities inside Virtuous CRM+, providing deeper insights and ultimately aiming to transform CRM into a more strategic and efficient tool. Virtuous generative filters use natural language and generative models to make it easier for fundraisers to explore their donor base to drive various outcomes using a conversational style prompt. Rather than finding or selecting available field and filter options to query their data, users can simply describe what they need in plain language with prompts such as "Can you please show me all donors located in Phoenix, AZ who are recurring givers?"

"This is where we see AI going: not just automation, but intelligence that takes initiative," said Nathan Chappell, Chief AI Officer at Virtuous. "We're building AI tools and agents that can understand your goals, interpret unstructured data, and activate the right workflows on your behalf. For fundraisers, this means less time spent on administrative tasks and more time spent on connection. For nonprofits, it means more generosity unlocked."

AI-Powered Generosity: Building the Next Generation of Responsive Fundraising

These innovations reflect Virtuous' broader commitment to Responsive Fundraising, a philosophy and platform that enables nonprofits to better connect with constituents and grow giving. By aligning AI capabilities with the responsive framework, Virtuous is helping organizations deliver personalized donor experiences at scale, while saving time and increasing impact.

"We've entered a new era of fundraising—one where technology doesn't replace the fundraiser, it amplifies their humanity," said Chappell. "This is the power of AI done right."

See What's Next

Virtuous invites nonprofit leaders, fundraisers, and technologists to join a live webinar and fireside chat on September 3rd, 2025, hosted by Chief AI Officer Nathan Chappell. The session will explore the future of AI in nonprofit fundraising and include live demos of Virtuous Insights, Momentum, and other upcoming generative capabilities.

Register now at: https://vrtuo.us/4mudWjj

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empower nonprofits with innovative tools purpose-built to create more personal connections with donors, save staff time, and grow giving s. Thousands of leading nonprofit professionals use Virtuous Automation, CRM, Giving and Marketing, and Analytics solutions to drive increased generosity. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit Virtuous.org.

Media Contact

Scott Salkin, Virtuous, 1 6028811718, [email protected], http://www.virtuous.org

SOURCE Virtuous