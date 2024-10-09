VirtuTour Labs Seeks Partnerships with Top Performing Luxury Home Real Estate Agents

VirtuTour Labs, a new business unit of VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced it is seeking to establish strategic/equity partnerships with a limited number of national and international luxury home real estate agents.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtuTour Labs stated the partnerships will provide exclusive geographical location rights to the most technologically advanced sales resource ever developed for the luxury real estate market. The VirtuTour™ platform is currently in final proof-of-concept and IP protection stages. VirtuTour™ will utilize the latest product developments in multiple technology sectors, including 3D360VR, high resolution scanning, digital twin, voice cloning, and verbal conversational AI. The combined VirtuTour™ platform technologies will provide prospective buyers with an impressive, enjoyable and unprecedented immersive virtual or metaverse home tour experience.
VirtuTour™ is an enterprise level, in office, immersive platform operated by an agent or trained assistant, depending on the type of tour to be conducted. Engagement is facilitated by having the client sit in a comfortable position within the platform. During a tour session, the client does not use any input device such as a joystick, mouse, keyboard, touchpad or handheld controller. The only client input device is a small microphone used to communicate with the tour operator.
The VirtuTour™ platform is designed to provide immersive guided tours which can be in the form 3D360 realverse, video camera recorded, or metaverse, digital scanner created. The VirtuTour™ platform is not designed for transitional ring hopping self-guided tours or linear progressive movement, video bit tours, such as those created for the Matterport™ platform.
During virtual reality mode, client questions can be answered, and property attributes pointed by the real-world agent. In metaverse mode, the client interfaces with an agent's visually hyper realistic digital twin avatar. With the use of AI, the agent's digital twin avatar will be able to answer almost any property-related question asked by the client. Digital twin avatars will be able to achieve near human level interaction with the client by combining fluid AI verbal conversational capabilities with ultra humanistic voice cloning.
VirtuTour is a trademark of VRComfort Labs, Inc. Matterport is a registered trademark of Matterport Inc.
