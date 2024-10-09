VirtuTour Labs Seeks Partnerships with Top Performing Luxury Home Real Estate Agents

"The partnerships will provide exclusive geographical location rights to the most technologically advanced sales resource ever developed for the luxury real estate market." Post this

The VirtuTour™ platform is designed to provide immersive guided tours which can be in the form 3D360 realverse, video camera recorded, or metaverse, digital scanner created. The VirtuTour™ platform is not designed for transitional ring hopping self-guided tours or linear progressive movement, video bit tours, such as those created for the Matterport™ platform.

During virtual reality mode, client questions can be answered, and property attributes pointed by the real-world agent. In metaverse mode, the client interfaces with an agent's visually hyper realistic digital twin avatar. With the use of AI, the agent's digital twin avatar will be able to answer almost any property-related question asked by the client. Digital twin avatars will be able to achieve near human level interaction with the client by combining fluid AI verbal conversational capabilities with ultra humanistic voice cloning.

VirtuTour is a trademark of VRComfort Labs, Inc. Matterport is a registered trademark of Matterport Inc.

