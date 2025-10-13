Visa and KNEX Announce Partnership to Embed Virtual Card Payments in Oracle ERP

"By making secure, automated supplier payments available natively in the platforms organizations already use, we're helping clients accelerate their digital transformation, reduce manual effort, and unlock new efficiencies at scale." - Darren Parslow, Global Head of Visa Commercial Solutions Post this

Supplier payments today are often manual, disconnected, expensive, and require integration with multiple systems. Visa's Virtual Card APIs offer powerful capabilities, and the new KNEX Visa Virtual Card Adapter makes these virtual card capabilities available in a turnkey, efficient, and secure way within Oracle ERP.

Introducing the KNEX Visa Virtual Card Adapter

KNEX designed, built, and provides implementation support for the Visa Virtual Card Adapter, a pre-configured, low-code integration layer that enables organizations to pay vendors with Visa virtual cards directly inside Oracle ERP.

Key benefits include:

Embedded Payments — Pay vendors instantly with Visa virtual cards from within Oracle Fusion Applications (NetSuite and EBS support coming next).

Frictionless Onboarding — Authenticate customer accounts and provide consent and secure access to Visa and issuing banks access to invoice and payment data, without leaving the ERP.

Automated Reconciliation — Sync Virtual Card payment data and status updates back into Oracle in real time to ensure invoices and payments stay in sync in ERP ledger.

All-in-One Experience — Eliminate the need for multiple and separate Accounts Payables and Banking applications—everything happens inside Oracle ERP.

Executive Perspectives

"This partnership with Visa marks a major leap in how businesses manage payments inside Oracle ERP," said Basheer Khan, CEO of KNEX Technology. "By embedding Visa's trusted virtual card capabilities, we're removing friction and enabling a faster, smarter, and more secure way for companies to pay suppliers."

"Embedding Visa's virtual card technology directly within Oracle ERP systems represents a significant advancement for businesses seeking to modernize their payment operations," said Darren Parslow, Global Head of Visa Commercial Solutions. "By making secure, automated supplier payments available natively in the platforms organizations already use, we're helping clients accelerate their digital transformation, reduce manual effort, and unlock new efficiencies at scale."

Go-to-Market & Roadmap

The first release of the Visa Adapter will launch in October 2025 at Oracle AI World and AFP 2025. KNEX and Visa will also roll out a pilot program with select clients and issuing banks in Q4 2025, with expanded support across the Oracle ERP ecosystem to follow.

Why KNEX + Visa

Visa selected KNEX for its proven Oracle-native cloud integration expertise in Oracle ERP and financial services products and its ability to deliver agile, low-code, and cost-efficient solutions that directly address client pain points, including manual inefficiencies, complex integrations, and high transaction costs.

About KNEX

KNEX is a trusted Oracle partner with deep expertise in AI and enterprise innovation. KNEX specializes in pre-built adapters and embedded finance solutions that extend the Oracle ecosystem. By combining Oracle-native expertise with agile delivery, KNEX helps enterprises streamline operations, unlock new value, and future-proof technology investments.

To learn more about the Visa Adapter or to participate in the pilot program, please visit www.knextech.com or contact [email protected].

