Visa Lighting Launches Five New Products with a Focus on Behavioral/Mental Health

For luminaires, the new crescent-shaped Sanibel™ uses a minimalist and modern approach, with a unique curved body. Mounted in a downlight orientation for behavioral/mental health, Sanibel can be used as a bathroom vanity light or a wall sconce. Sanibel can also be used in standard interior and exterior applications mounted in upward or downward orientations. Sanibel is also available in all 21 of Visa Lighting's powder coat paint finishes to blend into a painted wall for a clean, quiet effect, or to stand out as an accent piece.

Next, the new ceiling mount Harmony™ 2x2 behavioral/mental health luminaire features a regressed, impact-resistant polycarbonate lens with a "cove-like" lighting effect, featuring a quiet inner area. Designed to improve the patient's experience with soothing, easy-on-the-eyes illumination, it provides patients with visual comfort for a better healing environment. Harmony 2x2's simple, smooth, cleanable surface also makes it easy for healthcare staff to maintain.

The newest member of Visa Lighting's Symmetry™ family of round ceiling-mounted fixtures, the Symmetry DL is a high-abuse downlight with a 4" diameter aperture. It features a sleek, machined aluminum trim ring, impact-resistant polycarbonate lens with anti-scratch coating, tamper-resistant fasteners, and multiple optic and lumen output options. The Symmetry DL is a perfect low-profile lighting option for behavioral/mental health patient rooms, nurse stations, waiting rooms, hallways, stairwells, and more.

Finally, Visa has extended its popular Sole™ Illuminated Mirror by offering the Sole Non-Illuminated Mirror. The ligature-resistant Sole is offered in two frame styles, rectangular or oval, and features a heavy-duty machined aluminum frame, available in all 21 of Visa Lighting's powder coat paint finishes. Specifiers will have their choice of either polycarbonate or stainless steel mirror materials.

"These five innovative products expand Visa's leadership in lighting solutions for behavioral and mental health facilities", said Laurie Emery, Healthcare Market Development Manager for Visa Lighting. "Early response from specifiers has been very positive with each product as we strive to provide high-quality choices that help elevate the patient's experience," Laurie added.

Visa's new products are available for specification now, with shipments available in Spring 2024. Learn more about all of Visa's healthcare and behavioral/mental health lighting product options by visiting visalighting.com.

