Visa Lighting Launches Five New Products with a Focus on Behavioral/Mental Health

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visa Lighting, the premier lighting choice for healthcare and behavioral/mental health environments, debuted five new products at the Healthcare Design Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA, today. Each of the new products is designed to withstand high-abuse situations and meet the requirements necessary to be used in a behavioral/mental health application.
First, Visa enters the behavior/mental health wall switch category with the new Liberty™. These high-abuse momentary switch assemblies are available in single-gang, dual-gang, and triple-gang models and complement Visa Lighting's behavioral/mental health lighting portfolio of products. Liberty can be used where switches are vulnerable to damage in either behavioral/mental health patient rooms or other high-abuse applications. The face plate is machined from aluminum and is available in all 21 of Visa Lighting's powder coat paint finishes. These low-voltage switches are designed to pair with Visa Lighting's Low Voltage Controller (LVPC-DIM), allowing for patient dimming control, and they are also compatible with other manufacturers' controls.
For luminaires, the new crescent-shaped Sanibel™ uses a minimalist and modern approach, with a unique curved body. Mounted in a downlight orientation for behavioral/mental health, Sanibel can be used as a bathroom vanity light or a wall sconce. Sanibel can also be used in standard interior and exterior applications mounted in upward or downward orientations. Sanibel is also available in all 21 of Visa Lighting's powder coat paint finishes to blend into a painted wall for a clean, quiet effect, or to stand out as an accent piece.
Next, the new ceiling mount Harmony™ 2x2 behavioral/mental health luminaire features a regressed, impact-resistant polycarbonate lens with a "cove-like" lighting effect, featuring a quiet inner area. Designed to improve the patient's experience with soothing, easy-on-the-eyes illumination, it provides patients with visual comfort for a better healing environment. Harmony 2x2's simple, smooth, cleanable surface also makes it easy for healthcare staff to maintain.
The newest member of Visa Lighting's Symmetry™ family of round ceiling-mounted fixtures, the Symmetry DL is a high-abuse downlight with a 4" diameter aperture. It features a sleek, machined aluminum trim ring, impact-resistant polycarbonate lens with anti-scratch coating, tamper-resistant fasteners, and multiple optic and lumen output options. The Symmetry DL is a perfect low-profile lighting option for behavioral/mental health patient rooms, nurse stations, waiting rooms, hallways, stairwells, and more.
Finally, Visa has extended its popular Sole™ Illuminated Mirror by offering the Sole Non-Illuminated Mirror. The ligature-resistant Sole is offered in two frame styles, rectangular or oval, and features a heavy-duty machined aluminum frame, available in all 21 of Visa Lighting's powder coat paint finishes. Specifiers will have their choice of either polycarbonate or stainless steel mirror materials.
"These five innovative products expand Visa's leadership in lighting solutions for behavioral and mental health facilities", said Laurie Emery, Healthcare Market Development Manager for Visa Lighting. "Early response from specifiers has been very positive with each product as we strive to provide high-quality choices that help elevate the patient's experience," Laurie added.
Visa's new products are available for specification now, with shipments available in Spring 2024. Learn more about all of Visa's healthcare and behavioral/mental health lighting product options by visiting visalighting.com.
About Visa Lighting:
Located in Milwaukee, WI, Visa Lighting products are manufactured and assembled in the United States. The most recognized US brand in performance decorative lighting, Visa Lighting creates the highest quality, most innovative products available to the lighting industry. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Visa Lighting is an Oldenburg Group company.
