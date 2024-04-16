Visa Lighting Launches New Terra Collection of Architectural Pendants

"Our goal with these products was to differentiate from common cylinder downlight pendants by providing a means to create texture and a sense of landscape across the ceiling plane," said Hans Nielsen, Product Designer. Post this

Each of the four pendants have a unique design aesthetic:

The Dune evokes the gentle curves of shifting sands. The softened silhouette of Dune offers an air of comfort, making it perfect for a wide range of applications such as hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and education.

The Mesa recalls the form of the towering formations of the American West. It's sleek, rounded off edges will blend beautifully with most design aesthetics to enhance lobbies, atriums, conference rooms, and more.

The keen angles of the Ridge pendant capture the essence of natural rocky spurs with varied edges and dramatic gradients, making it perfect as an individual showpiece over a small table or in a cluster in a common space.

The Summit's long, clean lines have a deceptively simple, modern, geometric shape that will introduce a pleasant visual interest to any space.

"The Terra collection is an exploration of adaptable and scalable forms created through clever use of our core manufacturing methods", said Hans Nielsen, Product Designer for Visa Lighting. "Our goal with these products was to differentiate from common cylinder downlight pendants by providing a means to create texture and a sense of landscape across the ceiling plane," Hans added.

Visa's new Terra Collection is available for both specification and shipment now. Learn more about all of Visa Lighting's architectural, healthcare, and behavioral/mental health lighting products by visiting visalighting.com.

About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All of our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.

Eric Loferski, Visa Lighting, 4144033330, [email protected], visalighting.com

