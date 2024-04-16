Visa Lighting Launches New Terra Collection of Architectural Pendants

An array of four new pendants, inspired by the beauty of nature, the Terra Collection combines minimalist design with clever manufacturing techniques to yield a group of discreetly sophisticated pendants packed with functionality.
MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visa Lighting, a leader in architectural lighting for over 60 years and still proudly manufacturing all of its luminaires in the USA, has launched the Terra Collection, a series of four new commercial decorative pendants with both up and down lighting.
Inspired by the beauty of nature, the Terra Collection combines minimalist design with clever manufacturing techniques to yield a group of discreetly sophisticated pendants packed with functionality. The form of each pendant mimics a geological feature in an abstract, low-resolution motif. A suspension and canopy design has been developed to allow the installer to rotate the position of each pendant in relation to the space. Diffused up-light provides a softly illuminated ceiling plane combined with a downlight source featuring a variety of distribution options for unparalleled versatility.
Each of the four pendants have a unique design aesthetic:
- The Dune evokes the gentle curves of shifting sands. The softened silhouette of Dune offers an air of comfort, making it perfect for a wide range of applications such as hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and education.
- The Mesa recalls the form of the towering formations of the American West. It's sleek, rounded off edges will blend beautifully with most design aesthetics to enhance lobbies, atriums, conference rooms, and more.
- The keen angles of the Ridge pendant capture the essence of natural rocky spurs with varied edges and dramatic gradients, making it perfect as an individual showpiece over a small table or in a cluster in a common space.
- The Summit's long, clean lines have a deceptively simple, modern, geometric shape that will introduce a pleasant visual interest to any space.
"The Terra collection is an exploration of adaptable and scalable forms created through clever use of our core manufacturing methods", said Hans Nielsen, Product Designer for Visa Lighting. "Our goal with these products was to differentiate from common cylinder downlight pendants by providing a means to create texture and a sense of landscape across the ceiling plane," Hans added.
Visa's new Terra Collection is available for both specification and shipment now. Learn more about all of Visa Lighting's architectural, healthcare, and behavioral/mental health lighting products by visiting visalighting.com.
About Visa Lighting:
Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All of our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.
Media Contact
Eric Loferski, Visa Lighting, 4144033330, [email protected], visalighting.com
SOURCE Visa Lighting
Share this article