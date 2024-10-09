Visa Lighting Welcomes Tony Martell & Gunner Coil to Regional Sales Team

Visa Lighting adds experience and depth to its regional sales force with the hiring of two new sales managers.
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visa Lighting is excited to announce the addition of two new Regional Sales Managers, Tony Martell and Gunner Coil, to the sales team.
Martell joined Visa Lighting in August and will manage the newly configured Central US and Western Canada regions. He has an extensive sales career with progressive responsibilities in the manufacturing segment, most recently serving as the Director of Sales for Nev's Ink in Waukesha, WI. Martell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications with a minor in Business Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and will be based out of Visa Lighting's Milwaukee headquarters.
Coil joined Visa Lighting in September and will manage the Northeast US and Eastern Canada regions. He comes to Visa with many years of regional sales management and business development experience in the lighting industry with companies like Ecosense, a Korrus Company, KGM Lighting, and Randstad Engineering. Coil studied and played football at Georgetown University. He is currently relocating to the Northern Virginia area.
Current Regional Manager Amy Weinberg will now be responsible for the restructured Southeast US region, continuing to oversee the Western US, and a portion of the Central US region. Together, Weinberg, Coil, and Martell will be responsible for developing relationships and maximizing opportunities within the lighting design community.
"We are excited to add two talented and experienced sales managers to the team," said Visa Lighting's President, Ryan Oldenburg. "Tony and Gunner's expertise and perspective will further strengthen our team and bring value to our agency partners and designers as we continue to expand our leadership position in key lighting markets."
Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our Milwaukee, WI headquarters. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.
Eric Loferski, Visa Lighting, 414-410-3330, [email protected], visalighting.com
