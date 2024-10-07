Visa Lighting's Liberty™ Switches Chosen for Nightingale Innovation Award

"Providing a patient a sense of control over their environment, in a situation where they otherwise have very limited control, helps give them confidence and independence which can reinforce any efforts to self-sooth and improve health outcomes." Post this

"In recent conversations with designers and healthcare facility stakeholders, a request kept surfacing: to give behavioral or mental health patients control over their environment in a way that is safe and helps make the space feel less institutional," said Hans Nielsen, Senior Product Designer. "Providing a patient a sense of control over their environment, in a situation where they otherwise have very limited control, helps give them confidence and independence which can reinforce any efforts to self-sooth and improve health outcomes."

Liberty switch assemblies are available in single, dual, and triple-gang models and compliment Visa Lighting's expansive line of behavioral health/high abuse lighting products including overbed, ceiling, vanity, downlights and mirrors.

Held annually since 1992, the Nightingale Awards are the healthcare furniture and furnishings seal of approval from the healthcare interior designers, architects, facilities managers, and clinicians, who serve as the jurors.

About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our Milwaukee, WI headquarters. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.

