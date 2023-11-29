Vis/ability Enhances Incident Response & Communication: New Event Management, Mobile Video Streaming, Zoom Meetings, & Active Shooter Recognition via Omnilert Integration

The most full-featured platform for control rooms continues to push boundaries of usability and security. Post this

Enhancing the value of vis/ability in Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) and physical security control rooms, Activu has added Omnilert™ visual gun detection to the platform. Omnilert employs artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms to scan real-time video streams, utilizing machine learning to identify individuals carrying firearms. Upon recognition in the system, vis/ability collects live video, still images, and precise geolocation—delivering maps and information directly to vis/ability users, display walls, and mobile devices in physical or virtual command centers—empowering authorities to take swift action.

Mobile and Remote Enhancements

Vis/ability increases interaction and accessibility of command center content, through new browser-based functionality. Users of vis/ability may, using any modern web browser, view control room resources, add and modify them on video walls, and stream real-time video directly into control centers, without the installation of a standalone app. Integrated event management allows instant and automated routing of content to the right person, place, or team for optimal response. These features augment vis/ability's existing secure-sharing capability, enabling the sharing of appropriate information to operational staff and the public—all under one platform.

Closing the Collaboration Loop with Zoom Integration

Zoom meetings can now be added to a vis/ability video wall through a simple widget which incorporates associated camera audio and video. Recurring Zoom Meeting IDs can be saved and recalled automatically in vis/ability layouts, and added to multiple video walls simultaneously. Combined with vis/ability's industry-leading control room management tools, the new Zoom integration extends a common operating picture seamlessly to teams already leveraging Zoom for team communication.

Additional Refinements Enhance Administration and Usability

Like previous upgrades, vis/ability continues to ease the job for I.T. and system administrators, while streamlining processes and functions across the board. From VMS camera synchronization to template modes and more, vis/ability users and administrators will find that the most full-featured platform for control rooms continues to push boundaries of usability and security.

Vis/ability 6.6 is available now. Learn more at https://www.activu.com/viz-6-6-summary

About Activu vis/ability

Vis/ability makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Users of the platform see, share, and respond to events in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management.

Activu software, solutions, and services benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the globe. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop command center visualization technology, more than 1,300 control rooms depend on Activu.

Media Contact

Adam Saynuk, Activu, 9733434920, [email protected], activu.com

Twitter

SOURCE Activu