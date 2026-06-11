VisaBulletin.AI Launches Comprehensive Free Immigration Intelligence Platform, Reaches 37,000 Organic Users

"Immigrants have been navigating one of the most complex systems in the world with almost no data-driven tools. VisaBulletin.AI changes that — bringing 30 years of visa bulletin history and AI-powered prediction to anyone with a browser, for free." Post this

VisaBulletin.AI changes that with a full suite of free tools:

VISA BULLETIN & PRIORITY DATE INTELLIGENCE

- Real-time visa bulletin tracking across all employment-based and family-sponsored categories

- AI-powered priority date movement predictions based on 30 years of historical bulletin data

- Smart Priority Date Calculator with queue position and processing timeline estimates

- I-485 filing eligibility calculator using current USCIS and State Department data

- Visa Bulletin Predictor with data-driven 6-month forecasts

USCIS CASE TRACKING & ANALYSIS

- USCIS case status tracking and processing time analysis

- RFE Analyzer: paste any USCIS Request for Evidence and receive a structured breakdown of issues, severity, evidence checklist, and response strategy — supporting H-1B, EB-1A/EB-1B/NIW, and I-485

EB-1A, EB-1B & NIW QUALIFICATION TOOLS

- EB-1A Criteria Checker: evaluate a profile against all 10 USCIS extraordinary ability criteria with a data-driven evidence readiness score

- EB-1B Criteria Checker: assess readiness for the Outstanding Professor and Researcher category

- EB-2 NIW Endeavor Architect: draft a National Interest Waiver endeavor matched to White House Critical Technologies, with Matter of Dhanasar–style framing and an attorney-grade strategy PDF

H-1B DATA & SALARY INTELLIGENCE

- H-1B Employer Intelligence: search employers using official DOL LCA disclosure data covering 2022–2025, including filings, wages, roles, transfer rates, and risk flags

- H-1B Salary Intelligence: benchmark any job offer against 500,000+ real LCA filings with instant percentile rank, wage level, RFE risk assessment, and negotiation benchmarks

- H-1B Wage Map: interactive U.S. map showing median, P75, and P90 salaries by state for any H-1B role

RESEARCH & SPECIALTY TOOLS

- Patent Search Report: candidate-ready patent reports with citation count, Critical Tech alignment, and strength assessment

- Publication Research Tool: look up publications by DOI or author for citation counts, venue, and EB-1/NIW evidence assessment

- Nurse Timeline Calculator: full EB-3 nurse timeline by country, including VisaScreen, NCLEX, I-140 status, Schedule A eligibility, and retrogression risk

- Naturalization Timeline Calculator for N-400 filings

All tools are free to explore. Full results and detailed analysis are available upon free account creation. The platform also offers an iOS app, email alerts for bulletin releases and priority date movements, and in-depth immigration news and analysis.

"Immigrants have been navigating one of the most complex systems in the world with almost no data-driven tools," said the team at Elkwalk LLC. "VisaBulletin.AI changes that — bringing 30 years of visa bulletin history and AI-powered prediction to anyone with a browser, for free."

VisaBulletin.AI is available now at www.visabulletin.ai. All tools are for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute legal advice. VisaBulletin.AI is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or acting on behalf of the U.S. government.

About VisaBulletin.AI

VisaBulletin.AI is a free immigration intelligence platform built by Elkwalk LLC. The platform provides AI-powered visa bulletin tracking, H-1B data insights, EB-1A/NIW qualification tools, USCIS case analysis, and priority date predictions — drawing on 30 years of historical immigration data and 500,000+ DOL LCA filings. VisaBulletin.AI serves immigrants, immigration attorneys, and HR professionals across the United States and worldwide.

Media Contact:

Elkwalk LLC / VisaBulletin.AI

[email protected]

www.visabulletin.ai

Media Contact

Eshan Kuthu, Elkwalk LLC, 1 7063735784, [email protected], https://elkwalk.com/

Manish Sharma, Elkwalk LLC, 1 4196858498, [email protected], https://elkwalk.com/

SOURCE Elkwalk LLC