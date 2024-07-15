Viscera-3: The Natural Ozempic Alternative Now Available on Amazon

Viscera-3 works by utilizing a mechanism similar to popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. These drugs, including Wegovy and Mounjaro, target regulatory pathways linked to obesity and diabetes by introducing molecules similar to the natural hormone GLP-1. Post this

"Many people are turning to drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro to lose weight, but these medications often come with a range of side effects that can impact quality of life," says Matthew Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANESolution. "Viscera-3 offers a natural, medically proven alternative that supports gut health and weight loss without the risks associated with these drugs."

Viscera-3 leverages the power of POSTBiotics, specifically CoreBiome™ Tributyrin, a patented butyrate supplement that promotes a healthy gut microbiome. This advanced formulation, more effective than sodium butyrate, helps improve digestion, relieves bloating, soothes digestive gas, and supports a balanced metabolism.

"From a medical standpoint, a significant breakthrough in gut and metabolic health would be the ability to deliver POSTBiotics directly into the gut," explains Dr. Olesiak. "Historically, this was impossible because butyrate would be destroyed during digestion before reaching the lower colon. Viscera-3 overcomes this challenge by ensuring the POSTBiotic Butyrate via a Tributyrin supplement formulation survives the digestive process, providing exceptional health benefits."

Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD emphasizes, "Our product, Viscera-3, supports the body's natural production of GLP-1 by nurturing a diverse gut microbiome. This natural process helps regulate appetite and metabolism, providing bloating relief for women along with a safer and more holistic approach to weight management."

While drugs like Ozempic have shown effectiveness in weight loss, they often come with a significant downside. Users commonly report gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. More severe side effects can include pancreatitis and gastroparesis, conditions that can severely impact one's quality of life. Additionally, the risk of losing lean muscle mass and the potential for rapid weight regain after discontinuing the drug raises concerns about their long-term viability.

"Viscera-3 offers a natural solution that mitigates these risks," says Dr. Olesiak. "By enhancing gut health and promoting the natural production of key hormones, we can help individuals manage their weight without the adverse side effects associated with synthetic drugs."

Recent research has confirmed the benefits of a healthy, balanced microbiome and butyrate, the POSTBiotic in Viscera-3. Here are some of the key benefits:

Supports Digestive Health: Reduces painful gas and bloating and promotes regular bowel movements. 1

Helps Reduce Inflammation: Helps ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and other gut-related issues. 2, 3, 4

Boosts Immune Health: Enhances overall immune function, which is crucial for maintaining health. 5

Helps Support Weight Loss: Naturally boosts metabolism and increases insulin sensitivity. 6, 7

Improves Brain Function: Supports cognitive health through better gut health. 8, 9

Availability

Viscera-3 is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. To learn more about Viscera-3 or to make a purchase, visit: https://a.co/d/0d1GQqPQ

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE Viscera-3™ Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

CoreBiome™ Tributyrin

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

