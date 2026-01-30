Visco Spine & Joint Center Opens New Location in Wyckoff, NJ

The New Jersey medical practice has expanded to Bergen County, with Dr. Basil Kurdali serving as Medical Director.

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visco Spine & Joint Center, one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for spine and joint conditions, has opened a new location in Wyckoff, NJ. Already recognized as a go-to destination for pain relief in Hudson County, the practice is now more accessible than ever for patients across Bergen County.

Heading the new location is Dr. Basil Kurdali, a double board-certified physician in Interventional Pain Management and Anesthesiology and an NJ Top Doc. As Medical Director of the Wyckoff office, Dr. Kurdali brings a personalized, non-invasive approach to pain management that has helped thousands avoid unnecessary spine surgery.

[Quote from Dr. Kurdali] "Our mission is to be the first stop for pain relief. As a Bergen County resident, I'm thrilled to offer patients treatment options close to home that will improve the quality of their lives."

The patient-first approach that defines Visco Spine & Joint Center will be central in the expansion to Wyckoff. Whether for pain management or sports medicine, patients can expect ample one-on-one time for diagnosis, a customized treatment plan, and prompt follow-up care to support long-term recovery.

To learn more about the new Wyckoff location or to request an appointment, visit the website or contact the office directly at (201) 535-2474. The practice is also accepting new patients in its Jersey City, Bayonne, and Hoboken locations.

About Visco Spine & Joint Center

Visco Spine & Joint Center is a leading provider of non-surgical orthopedic treatments for spine and joint conditions, specializing in interventional pain management, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and chiropractic care. Its expert team includes top-rated pain management doctors, orthopedists, spine specialists, and sciatica specialists who treat a wide range of conditions, including back pain, neck pain, shoulder and knee injuries, and herniated discs.

The Center offers convenient Northern New Jersey locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Bayonne. Its Wyckoff, NJ, location serves patients throughout Bergen County, including Fair Lawn, Mahwah, Ridgewood, Hawthorne, Ramsey, Wayne, and Paramus.

Media Contact

Connie Abraczinskas, Visco Spine & Joint Center,, 1 201-533-9200 1001, [email protected], https://www.viscospineandjoint.com/

SOURCE Visco Spine & Joint Center,