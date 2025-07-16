Viseven Launches Lexi, AI-Powered Coordinator for Smarter and Impactful Event Engagement

"Every interaction during life sciences events can turn into insights, leads, partners. With Lexi, we create a compliant space for industry leaders, event coordinators, and companies that turn event interactions into opportunities." — Nataliya Andreychuk, CEO and co-founder of Viseven Post this

Lexi unifies all these processes, providing event organizers with an all-in-one space for gathering consent, engaging attendees, and staying compliant throughout the day. Thanks to features like pre-event setup, real-time attendee identification, AI-powered badge scanning, and consent collection, Lexi structures multiple event touchpoints, harmonizes attendance data, and converts missed opportunities into lasting, compliant connections.

Lexi is a flexible event coordinator built to cater to the needs of small and medium-sized pharma businesses, HCP engagement teams, event planners, and professionals who want to engage HCPs compliantly. The personalized engagement event coordinator tracks and measures KPIs during content interactions, linking data to each attendee and their badge. With real-time insights and analytical dashboards, event coordinators and managers can have immediate access to them.

Lexi In Action

Lexi is designed to support the engagement activities before, during, and after the event. Event organizers can create and upload content like agendas or surveys before the event starts. Thanks to automatic data collection, important engagement data is continuously gathered and linked directly to the attendees. And even after the event finishes, Lexi still provides access to insights and analytics, enabling powerful post-event engagement.

One reason for creating Lexi is to ensure that pharma and life sciences teams finally have access to a tool that is always compliant with industry standards and regulations. Lexi was built with a focus on data protection. The AI event coordinator follows strict regulatory requirements and uses encryption to protect all personal information.

Explore Lexi Firsthand

In heavily regulated industries like life sciences, pharma, & medtech, organizing even a small event can be time-consuming. Instead of spending all the resources fixing every little problem, Lexi allows professionals and reps at the booth to focus on the main goal: leaving a positive, long-lasting impression. Lexi is an AI-powered coordinator that focuses on enabling post-event activities with clear, compliant data, helping healthcare professionals and businesses connect on a much deeper level thanks to real-time insights and analytics.

About Viseven

Viseven is a future-inspired digital transformation partner for companies in life sciences, pharma, and medtech, with over 15 years of experience. The company offers innovative bespoke solutions to companies of all sizes and digital maturity levels. Viseven has worked with the top 100 pharma and life sciences companies, and its solutions and products are used in over 50 countries worldwide.

