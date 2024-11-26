VISIBLE Launches the First Networking Platform Exclusively for Parents

"Parents play a critical role in society, but there has never been a place for them to show up online specifically as parents," said Jennifer Wong, CEO and Founder of VISIBLE Post this

"Parents play a critical role in society, but there has never been a place for them to show up online specifically as parents," said Jennifer Wong, CEO and Founder of VISIBLE. "VISIBLE provides that space—a dedicated platform for building meaningful connections and simplifying the way parents manage their relationships and networks."

A missed opportunity for parents to connect

Parents often meet other parents, but exchanging phone numbers or email addresses to stay connected is awkward, and keeping in touch unprompted is a burden. This results in missed opportunities to expand parenting networks, which are typically the best way to gain insights for making parenting decisions.

Parents with larger and more diverse networks have greater access to diverse perspectives. VISIBLE breaks down these barriers, allowing parents to find others outside their immediate social circles. With VISIBLE Search, parents easily find each other by name, organization, or shared interests. This new level of accessibility helps to democratize access to parenting knowledge and support.

Transforming parenting networks

VISIBLE introduces a suite of tools designed to foster meaningful relationships and streamline parenting interactions:

Parent Profiles: Showcase parenting skills, experiences, and values to create smarter connections.

Advanced Parent Search: Connect with parents by name, organization, or shared interests.

Central Contact Management: Organize all parenting contacts in one secure, easy-to-access place.

VISIBLE Messaging: Communicate seamlessly through direct messaging and group channels.

Trusted Recommendations: Gain insights from verified parents, not anonymous online avatars.

Building a dedicated space for parents

VISIBLE recognizes the importance of separating online identities, reflecting the trend of how people show up online today. Parents now have a platform built specifically for them, providing the space to connect based on shared experiences and values.

As the only platform where parents can create a dedicated Parent Profile, VISIBLE allows users to showcase their parenting skills, experiences, and accomplishments. This unique feature fosters authenticity and trust, helping parents build smarter connections to help them make the best parenting decisions for their family.

Join VISIBLE Today

VISIBLE is now available for parents in Seattle, Washington. It's free to download and use. To create your profile, connect with other parents, and take control of your parenting network, visit www.visible.link.

About VISIBLE

VISIBLE is a networking platform designed exclusively for parents, offering a unique space to manage all their connections and conversations. VISIBLE fills a vital gap by providing parent-oriented profiles, a comprehensive contact database, an open network for parent searches, and trusted recommendations from verified parents. Focused on privacy and relevance, VISIBLE caters to the diverse needs of parents across the United States, ensuring a personalized and secure experience. Download VISIBLE today.

