Visier and Schoox Tackle Ways to Drive Workforce Development with an AI Data-Driven Playbook

"Leaders need to embrace AI as they continually reimagine their workforce amid an accelerated pace of change to align their organizations for success." — Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO, Visier Post this

"Aligning learning with development goals and in-demand skills is crucial for fostering both individual and organizational growth," stated Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "AI transforms skills mapping from a time-consuming task into a strategic advantage, enabling businesses to stay agile and competitive."

HR technology industry veteran David Wentworth, Talent Platform Evangelist for Schoox, and AI analytics expert Dave Weisbeck, Sr. VP of Strategy & Partners at Visier, unveil the many ways focused skills mapping can be a true game-changer for organizations by:

Pinpointing areas with skills shortfalls

Identifying critical knowledge held by employees nearing retirement

Enhancing succession planning

Providing actionable data for stakeholders and leadership

Revealing skills that might be addressed by technology now and in the future

This interactive session will be held in Mandalay Bay Ballroom GH.

This interactive session will be held in Mandalay Bay Ballroom GH.

Experience Visier's solutions onsite in Booth #7900 in the expo hall.

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit http://www.visier.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

