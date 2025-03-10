Vision And Collaboration Took Center Stage at Lightbridge Academy's Annual Conference

Breakout Sessions Empowered Franchisees with Actionable Insights, While Top Performing Locations Were Honored with Prestigious Awards for Excellence and Innovation

ISELIN, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 160 centers either open or in development, hosted its annual conference, Lighting the Way to Next-Level Growth, from March 5th to March 7th in National Harbor, Maryland. The dynamic three-day event united home office leaders, franchise owners, vendor partners, and key center leadership for an inspiring experience of learning, networking, and celebration. Through meaningful connections and collaboration, attendees gained fresh insights and shared strategies to drive even greater growth and success.

"The Lightbridge Academy Annual Conference is an event I look forward to and cherish every year," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "It's an incredible opportunity to share insights, celebrate achievements, and align on our vision for even greater growth in the year ahead. The energy, passion, and innovation sparked at this event drive our collective success and deepen our commitment to the families we serve."

The 2025 Lightbridge Academy Annual Conference launched with an inspiring State of the Company Address from CEO Gigi Schweikert, followed by a compelling keynote from Don Yaeger—renowned executive coach, longtime Sports Illustrated associate editor, 12-time New York Times best-selling author, and host of the Corporate Competitor Podcast. Throughout the conference, franchise owners participated in dynamic breakout sessions covering essential topics such as human resources, community engagement, enrollment strategies, IT innovations, and operational excellence, equipping them with valuable tools to drive success. Franchisees also took part in a powerful workshop led by keynote speaker, Rashmi Airan, a serial entrepreneur and globally recognized transformation expert. The three-day event concluded with attendees participating in activities for the Lightbridge Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, in partnership with Spread the Joy, where over 1,000 Joy Boxes were packed for donation.

To celebrate the impressive accomplishments of franchisees, Lightbridge Academy delivered prestigious awards during the brand's themed Neon Nights Dinner.

2025 Lightbridge Academy Top Award Winners Include:

The Franchisee of the Year was awarded to Brian and Rebecca Grovenstein , franchisees of Lightbridge Academy of Apex and Holly Springs, NC . This is given to the Lightbridge Academy franchise owners best exemplifying the Core Values and Circle of Care philosophy.

, franchisees of Lightbridge Academy of Apex and . This is given to the Lightbridge Academy franchise owners best exemplifying the Core Values and Circle of Care philosophy. The CEO Award, which recognizes the top performing center, was awarded to Lightbridge Academy of Allentown, PA.

Lightbridge Academy Customer Loyalty Award was presented to Lightbridge Academy of Apex, NC for creating a world-class customer experience for families.

for creating a world-class customer experience for families. The Lightbridge Foundation Award was presented to Lightbridge Academy of Virginia Beach, VA in recognition of their centers achieving the highest fundraising contribution to the Lightbridge Foundation.

in recognition of their centers achieving the highest fundraising contribution to the Lightbridge Foundation. To round out the list of prestigious award winners was Ms. Glendaly Franklin , Center Director in North Brunswick (Renaissance Blvd), NJ, who was awarded Director of the Year and Ms. Jenn Delfino in Iselin, NJ , who won Teacher of the Year.

Looking ahead, Lightbridge Academy is poised for an exciting phase of growth, with new markets opening, highly anticipated franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in both emerging and established markets. Anchored by its unwavering commitment to the Circle of Care philosophy, the brand continues to expand nationwide—offering exceptional early education experiences for families and unmatched opportunities for franchisees to thrive in a purpose-driven business.

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 160 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #210 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #274 on the Franchise Times Top 400. This year, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award, ranked #179 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, and was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list.

