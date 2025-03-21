Vision Direct Ushers in a Bold New Era with a Striking Rebrand and Dynamic Website Launch

"Our new identity says fearlessness. It says confidence. It embodies our determination to do whatever it takes to get the job done." Post this

Developed in close collaboration with strategic branding and creative design agency, Square Root Creative, headquartered in New York, the revitalized brand and completely reimagined website at GoVisionDirect.com centers on a powerful company mantra: "Challenge Accepted." "'Challenge Accepted' speaks volumes about us," said Jack Switzer, Vision Direct's Vice President. "Our new identity says fearlessness. It says confidence. It embodies our determination to do whatever it takes to get the job done."

Known for their innovative, proprietary approach to planning, production and customer service, Vision Direct has made and continues to make significant investments in people, processes and technology — with high-speed inkjet printing and an automated carton assembly line being just two of their most recent additions. The company's mission remains clear: to stay at the forefront of providing custom-crafted, data-driven direct mail solutions to marketers determined to maximize efficiency, streamline processes and achieve consistently exceptional ROI.

About Vision Direct:

With more than 30 years of experience in data-driven marketing, printing and fulfillment services, Vision Direct offers businesses expertise in direct mail, database management, list services, digital printing, inkjet printing, variable data printing, high-speed insertion and campaign implementation. Operating out of a 70,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art facility centrally located in Indianapolis, IN, the company is known for its hands-on approach to technology and proprietary solutions to client challenges.

GoVisionDirect.com

Media Contact

Doug Switzer, Vision Direct, 1 (317) 283-1700 222, [email protected], https://govisiondirect.com/

SOURCE Vision Direct