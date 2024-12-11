Vision Extrusion Group Joins the Vinyl Sustainability Council

Leader in PVC extrusion joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce Vision Extrusions Group as its newest members. Vision is one of the largest PVC extruders in North America. Founded in 2008, Vision is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, and employs more than two thousand workers in Canada and the United States.

"We are proud to welcome Vision Extrusions Group into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Vision's leadership in PVC extrusion and their commitment to advancing a circular economy will bring significant value to our collective efforts to promote sustainability across the vinyl value chain."

"We are excited to join the VSC and connect with its network of sustainability-focused leaders," said Tony Vella, Vice President of Materials at Vision Extrusions Group. "Through the VSC's resources and programs, we aim to further our decarbonization initiatives, increase the use of recycled content, and create innovative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future for vinyl."

Vision Extrusions Group is a leader in sustainability, employing scientific life cycle assessments to enhance energy efficiency, reduce waste, and develop products with a lower environmental impact. The company actively participates in PVC take-back and recycling programs, including post-consumer window recycling pilots across North America, and has developed several products incorporating post-industrial recycled content. Vision Extrusion Group is the seventh organization to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

