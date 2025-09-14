"Vision for All" Eye Camp: A Sight-Restoring Mission by eMedEd in Collaboration with Sankara Nethralaya

152 Sight-Restoring Surgeries Delivered in Rural India by eMedEd & Sankara Nethralaya's "Vision for All" Eye Camp. From July 15 to 25, 2025, the "Vision for All" Mobile Eye Surgical Unit (MESU) Camp brought free cataract surgeries and follow-up support to hundreds of underserved patients. Post this

686 patients screened

152 cataract surgeries performed

253 patients selected for cataract surgery

103 patients referred for further care at the base hospital

20-day post-operative care and medications provided free of cost

Meals, drinking water, and protective eyewear are provided to all patients

Educational support was donated to Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), which hosted the camp

A replicable model for global mobile eye care outreach

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

The success of the "Vision for All" Eye Camp was further elevated by the gracious presence of several distinguished dignitaries. Among them were Mr. Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, Minister of Endowments, Andhra Pradesh, India; Mr. Kakarala Suresh, Member of the Legislative Assembly; Mr. Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy, Chairman of NDCCB; Mr. Veluru Keshava Chaudary, Chairman of the Somasilla Project Committee; and Mr. Talluri Girinaidu, Executive Director at KIMS Hospitals. Their support underscored the crucial role of public-private collaborations in addressing healthcare disparities and advancing medical outreach in rural, underserved communities.

Human Stories from the Camp

A Child's Smile Restored: Though the camp focused on cataract treatment, a grandmother brought her young granddaughter with severe eye pain. Doctors found and removed wood splinters causing the infection, giving her immediate relief and a chance to return to school.

Hope for the Homeless: A homeless woman, who lost everything in a fire, was prioritized for cataract surgery. Her restored vision brought not only independence but also renewed dignity and hope.

Comprehensive Post-Surgery Care: Patients received 20-day medication courses and protective eyewear, with follow-up visits planned for second-round treatments and post-op checks.

Unwavering Commitment in Extreme Heat: Despite relentless heatwaves reaching 41°C (105°F), doctors, volunteers, and support staff worked tirelessly, putting in 13–14-hour days without a single break. Their dedication never wavered, delivering compassionate care.

Nourishment and Dignity for All: Recognizing the basic needs of the rural population, the camp ensured that clean drinking water and full meals were provided daily for patients, staff, volunteers, attending doctors, and everyone present in the camp.

Educational Support: As a token of appreciation and to promote literacy in the region, eMedEd donated stationery supplies to Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), which hosted the medical camp.

Patient Experiences and Outcomes

Venkata Subbaiah , Nagarajupalem, near Marripadu, Andhra Pradesh

"For 5 to 10 years, my vision was blurry. After surgery at this camp, I feel like I'm seeing the world the way I did two decades ago."

Shaik Khadar Basha , Musthapuram Village, Anantha Sagaram Mandal , Andhra Pradesh

"The doctors treated me with great care. When they removed my bandage today, I could see everything again. They even provided me with glasses and medication. I'm beyond thankful."

Voices from the Organizers

Dr. Priya Korrapati, President and Founder of eMedEd, emphasized the deeper mission behind the effort:

"The 'Vision for All' Eye Camp was not merely a clinical initiative; it was a commitment to equity in healthcare. Many of the individuals we served had been living with vision impairment for years, simply because they could not access the care they needed. By bringing high-quality ophthalmic services directly to this rural community, we aimed to restore not only sight but also dignity, autonomy, and hope."

Looking Ahead

The "Vision for All" Marripadu Eye Camp has set a new standard in rural healthcare interventions. Its success has sparked plans for expansion into other remote districts with future mobile surgical units. The experience and logistics from this camp have been documented to serve as a replicable model for ophthalmic outreach worldwide, ensuring more communities benefit from free, high-quality vision care.

Follow-up visits and continued community support are part of the next phase, ensuring that this wasn't a one-time effort but the beginning of sustained healthcare empowerment in Marripadu, India.

About eMedEd

eMedEd is a women-owned non-profit organization (NPO) and ACCME-accredited medical education provider committed to improving clinical outcomes through education and outreach. Its unwavering commitment to improving the future of healthcare drives us to provide state-mandated Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses to healthcare professionals (HCPs). By offering these vital educational resources, it empowers HCPs with the knowledge and skills they need to deliver exceptional patient care. eMedEd also champions community healthcare initiatives that directly impact vulnerable populations.

About eMedEvents

eMedEvents is a leading global CME/CE platform connecting healthcare professionals (HCPs) with cutting-edge CME/CE opportunities, facilitating access to the latest advancements in the medical field. By bridging the gap between HCPs and transformative education, eMedEvents contributes significantly to the continuous improvement of patient care, ultimately paving the way for a brighter and healthier future in healthcare.

About Sankara Nethralaya

Sankara Nethralaya is one of India's premier nonprofit eye care institutions, globally recognized for pioneering work in ophthalmology and mobile surgical units (MESU). To date, it has conducted over 140 camps, screened 126,971 patients, and performed 20,005 cataract surgeries across India. This collaboration with eMedEd ensures that world-class care is extended to those in greatest need.

For more information or to support future camps, visit eMedEd's CSR page.

Media Contact:

Kim Vigil,

Business Development and Strategy Director

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.emeded.org/

Source: eMedEd Inc.

