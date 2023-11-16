Vision Marine Technologies and 4ocean Launch New Buy One Pull One Campaign to Eliminate Ocean Plastic

"We have always prioritized low impact ocean cleanup solutions, so we're very excited to have the solar powered Zenith Electric Pontoon to help us remove more plastic from the environment." Post this

Together, Vision Marine Technologies and 4ocean will be helping to pull trash and plastic from the world's waterways with every sustainable water propulsion system sold.

4ocean's global ocean cleanup operation will also move towards carbon neutrality, as Vision Marine Technologies donates their Zenith Electric Pontoon to 4ocean's headquarters in Boca Raton Florida. The Zenith is an innovative solar-powered marine propulsion system that has just completed the Amped Up Challenge, a 1,050 nautical mile journey powered by solar energy down the Intracoastal Waterway from Virginia to Miami, marking the longest distance traveled on an electric boat.

Vision Marine Technologies stands at the forefront of positive change in marine environments. Through their E-Motion Powertrain technology, electric boats, and rental locations, they're redefining marine propulsion systems and championing sustainable waterways.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 32 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines

"We are beyond stoked to have Vision Marine join us in the clean ocean movement and to have one of their sustainable vessels added to our fleet," said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean, Alex Schulze. "We have always prioritized low impact ocean cleanup solutions, so we're very excited to have the solar powered Zenith Electric Pontoon to help us remove more plastic from the environment."

Recently, Vision Marine Technologies made racing history by smashing the electric watercraft speed record, reaching 116 mph with Shaun Torrente and setting the new standard in electric boating. They have also announced the delivery of their pioneering E-Motion™ Electric Powertrain Technology, which will travel across the Atlantic Ocean to be showcased at the esteemed Dusseldorf boat show in January, 2024 to mark a new era in eco-friendly marine transport.

4ocean launched its corporate partnership program in 2022 to help forward-thinking brands transition to the circular economy—a regenerative economic system designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainability by designing products, processes, and business models that make it possible for brands to use their resources in a continuous loop without degradation or loss of value.

Buy One Pull One Partners provide a direct and tangible impact for every purchase made, highlighting their commitment to ocean health to their customers and key stakeholders. This flexible program allows eco-conscious brands to choose the most effective method to support 4ocean global cleanup operations by connecting their products and services to a simple, constructive call to action.

"Our partnership with 4ocean exemplifies our commitment to environmental preservation and signifies a new era of collaboration where companies unite to tackle the critical issue of ocean pollution," said Alex Mongeon, Co-founder CEO Vision Marine Technologies."

By partnering with 4ocean to support the clean ocean movement, Vision Marine Technologies joins other top brands such as Kitsch and the American Sailing Association. Partners who take part in Buy One Pull One campaigns will have a significant impact on global cleanup operations .

Organizations interested in becoming a Buy One Pull One Partner are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.4ocean.com/pages/partnerships and filling out the form.

ABOUT VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR), strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment.

LEARN MORE

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com

Twitter: @marine_vision

Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies

YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Investor and Company Contact

Bruce Nurse

(800) 871-4274

[email protected]

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

LEARN MORE

Website: 4ocean.com

Twitter: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanBracelets

Instagram: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

CONTACT

Jonathan Marshall

PR Specialist

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Marshall, 4ocean, 1 561-451-5666, [email protected], 4ocean.com

SOURCE 4ocean