Vision Radiology Partners with Medality to Enhance Radiology Education, Training, and Compliance

"We are thrilled to partner with Vision Radiology to revolutionize radiology education & compliance. Our journey at Medality has been driven by a passion for excellence in learning, & finding a partner like Vision Radiology, who shares this commitment, is inspiring." Daniel Arnold, CEO of Medality. Post this

Medality offers a comprehensive suite of educational resources, including personalized microlearning, simulation training, and hundreds of formal courses accessible at any time. Courses are developed in partnership with hundreds of top academic faculty, such as Dr. David Yousem, Dr. Stephen Pomeranz, Dr. Petra Lewis, Dr. Don Resnick, Dr. Rachel Brem, Dr. Suresh Mukherji, Dr. Stefan Zimmerman, and Dr. Lacey McIntosh.

In addition to the educational offerings, Medality will work closely with Vision Radiology's physician services team to optimize CME operations, extend Vision's ACCME-accredited CME program for the future, and uphold compliance with industry standards and regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Vision Radiology team to revolutionize radiology education and compliance. Our journey at Medality has been driven by a passion for excellence in learning, and finding a partner like Vision Radiology, who shares this commitment, is inspiring," shared Daniel Arnold, CEO and Co-Founder of Medality.

"With this collaboration, we look forward to empowering radiologists with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their practice and save more lives," Daniel added.

About Vision Radiology

Vision Radiology, a premier academic teleradiology practice, was established in 2003 by Johns Hopkins University radiology alumni Dr. Raymond Hsu and Dr. Gautam Agrawal. Their expertise and vision have been instrumental in driving the mission to advance the global field of teleradiology. Visionaries are dedicated to delivering excellent and compassionate patient care, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement while maintaining a strong focus on academic intelligence and clinical excellence. Learn more about our journey at www.visionradiology.com.

About Medality

Medality is the leading clinical training platform for radiologists, helping tens of thousands of radiologists from over 100 countries upskill in advanced imaging areas. Its case-based, microlearning video courses are taught by expert faculty and feature integrated cases designed to simulate clinical practice from anywhere, anytime. Medality partners with 140+ academic institutions and radiology practices through training, professional development, and compliance solutions to help tackle the global workforce shortage. Learn more at medality.com.

Media Contact

Cynira Clay, Medality (formerly MRI Online), 1 516-405-0293, [email protected]

SOURCE Medality (formerly MRI Online)