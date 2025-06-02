Vision33 Inc. Is Now Qualified for Partner-Led Territories

SAP's Partner-Led Territories is an initiative for SAP partners with proven cloud knowledge, skills, and expertise to independently drive customer lifetime value in select territories.

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision33 Inc. (Vision33) is pleased to announce that through SAP's Partner-Led Territories initiative, Vision33 is qualified to autonomously lead the Customer Value Journey in the USA market segment, offering solutions across industries, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

SAP's Partner-Led Territories is an initiative for SAP partners with proven cloud knowledge, skills, and expertise to independently drive customer lifetime value in select territories.

SAP's North American Chief Partner Officer Nanette Lazina stated, "As a leading partner, Vision33 is well positioned to support customers across the US".

Vision33 is an established partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources, and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand.

About Vision33

Vision33 (www.vision33.com) is a global digital transformation provider with a long history of implementing end-to-end cloud ERP and HCM business solutions that deliver outstanding outcomes. Our transparent approach ensures you have clarity and confidence to make informed decisions and drive your business forward. An award-winning SAP Gold Partner holding the prestigious GROW with SAP designation, Vision33 provides SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and other SAP solutions to businesses worldwide. With over 20 years of award-winning experience and insights from over 1,000 customers worldwide, Vision33's global team is committed to providing service excellence and high-quality support expertise. We deliver tangible value to customers today while building a scalable foundation for their long-term growth and resilience.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

