Vision33 Launches 'The Vision33 SuiteSpot' Digital Demand Center to Accelerate SAP Business Suite Growth

The Vision33 SuiteSpot team includes early-career Digital Demand Specialists recruited from the School of Business Administration's Sales and Marketing program offered by the business faculty at Memorial University. These specialists engage organizations across industries, introduce SAP's intelligent Business Suite, and create qualified demand for Vision33's expanding SAP practice.

"The Vision33 SuiteSpot is more than a new team—it's a strategic engine powering Vision33's next phase of growth and our global demand strategy," said Alex Rooney, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Vision33. "Located at the epicenter of our UK and California operations in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, this center creates a powerful bridge of engagement across time zones and markets. This gives us unmatched reach, faster engagement with mid-market and enterprise customers, and deeper expertise around SAP's intelligent Business Suite."

The Vision33 SuiteSpot reflects Vision33's long-term commitment to developing future talent, scaling its SAP Business Suite practice, and supporting customer transformation as cloud adoption and AI-driven business processes accelerate worldwide.

"This is a true differentiator: A modern, people-first model that deepens our alignment with SAP and fuels the qualified demand we need to drive customer success," added Rooney.

Vision33 (www.vision33.com) is a multi-award-winning SAP Gold Partner helping mid-market organizations build a connected intelligent enterprise through SAP Business Suite, including SAP Cloud ERP (SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition) and human capital management (HCM) solution, SAP SuccessFactors. With over 20 years of experience and more than 1,500 customers globally, Vision33 is a trusted partner committed to long-term customer success.

