Vision33 Named a Finalist for the 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Success - Small Enterprise Category

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision33 today announced that SAP has recognized it as a finalist for the 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Success – Small Enterprise category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards highlight distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. The finalists and winners in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.
"Being nominated for this prestigious award is an incredible honor," says Alex Rooney, Vision33's Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. "It highlights our commitment to SAP Business Suite, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. As one of only seven partners in the Americas to earn the GROW with SAP designation, Vision33 is proud to empower growing businesses to adopt transformative cloud technologies. After over 20 years as an SAP partner, this nomination reflects SAP's trust in us to serve our customers with expertise and have an impact where it matters most."
Vision33 was also recently named a Partner-Led Territory ecosystem partner. This designation reflects SAP's trust in Vision33 to independently lead mid-market customer engagements, backed by proven expertise, local insight, and a strategic role in driving cloud adoption.
About Vision33
Vision33 (www.vision33.com) is a global digital transformation provider with a long history of delivering end-to-end business solutions based on cloud ERP and HCM that deliver outstanding business outcomes. Our transparent approach ensures you have clarity and confidence to make informed decisions and drive your business forward. With over 20 years of award-winning experience and insights from over 1,000 customers worldwide, Vision33's global team is committed to providing service excellence and support expertise that delivers tangible value to customers today while building a scalable foundation for their long-term growth and resilience.
