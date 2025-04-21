Vision33 Named a Finalist for the 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Success - Small Enterprise Category

"After over 20 years as an SAP partner, this nomination reflects SAP's trust in us to serve our customers with expertise and have an impact where it matters most." Post this

Vision33 was also recently named a Partner-Led Territory ecosystem partner. This designation reflects SAP's trust in Vision33 to independently lead mid-market customer engagements, backed by proven expertise, local insight, and a strategic role in driving cloud adoption.

About Vision33

Vision33 (www.vision33.com) is a global digital transformation provider with a long history of delivering end-to-end business solutions based on cloud ERP and HCM that deliver outstanding business outcomes. Our transparent approach ensures you have clarity and confidence to make informed decisions and drive your business forward. With over 20 years of award-winning experience and insights from over 1,000 customers worldwide, Vision33's global team is committed to providing service excellence and support expertise that delivers tangible value to customers today while building a scalable foundation for their long-term growth and resilience.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Sarah Coish, Vision33, 1 949-420-3300, contact@vision33.com, https://www.vision33.com/en/

SOURCE Vision33