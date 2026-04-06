Vision33 Receives SAP® Partner Awards North America 2026 for Small Enterprise Growth

Award presented at SAP Partner Kick-off 2026.

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision33 today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® Partner Award North America 2026 for Small Enterprise Growth. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our 20+ year partnership with SAP and the growing momentum behind SAP Business Suite across the midmarket. As businesses adopt an AI-first approach to transformation, they need a strong cloud ERP foundation to build on and a partner who can deliver," says Alex Rooney, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Vision33. "SAP's award underscores Vision33's deep expertise, customer success, and proven delivery framework in enabling businesses to realize value quickly with SAP solutions. We're excited to build on this momentum throughout 2026 as we help more businesses modernize and grow in partnership with SAP."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Our success in North America is driven by the strength of our collaborations. Throughout 2025, we focused on empowering our partners to lead with innovation and leveraging SAP to solve our customers' most complex challenges," said Annie Busch, Chief Commercial Partner and Alliances. "The partners we honor today have shown incredible dedication to our shared vision, demonstrating that when we are fully aligned, we can accelerate growth for businesses of every size. I am proud to celebrate an ecosystem that remains as resilient as it is innovative."

About Vision33

Vision33 (www.vision33.com) is an SAP gold partner with more than 20 years of experience helping midmarket and growth-focused organizations modernize and scale with SAP solutions. We support customers across North America and the UK with a large team of SAP-certified consultants, combining deep industry expertise with proven delivery frameworks. Our portfolio includes SAP Business Suite, featuring SAP Cloud ERP (SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Public Edition), SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur, SAP Sales Cloud and more, enabling organizations to connect finance, operations and people on a single, scalable platform. We are also a Premier Partner for SAP Business One for small to mid-sized businesses. From initial implementation to ongoing support and services, Vision33 guides our customers on how best to leverage SAP and the latest AI tools to have certainty in their data and decision-making despite uncertain and changing market conditions.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Sarah Coish, Vision33, 1 949-420-3300, [email protected], https://www.vision33.com/en/

SOURCE Vision33