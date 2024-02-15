Visionary Data Value Futurist Michael Clark Joins DrumWave's Advisory Board to Advance the Data Ownership Rights Movement

The ability for people to "cash in" on their data will do a world of good. When A.I. is paired with a curated, opt-in pool of our collective data within a more transparent, regulated framework, it will build more trust in the data that powers A.I. systems. Post this

"Michael has spearheaded revolutionary initiatives in digital payments and orchestrated transformative shifts within industries," said André Vellozo, CEO and founder of DrumWave. "He will play an instrumental role in helping us drive the megashift from data privacy to data ownership rights in the months ahead to create a trusted and inclusive data economy that benefits us all."

DrumWave will launch a first-of-its-kind data wallet (dWallet™) platform and data savings accounts later this year that will give people and businesses autonomy over the value of their data and enable them to use it for personal, professional, and financial purposes. The company's input has been influential in crafting the world's first framework (the Data Empowerment Law in Brazil) to grant people data ownership rights. It was introduced to Brazil's congress in November 2023.

In Clark's upcoming book "Data Revolution, the New Currency of You," he not only advocates for the significance of the data economy, but actively defines a new narrative. With A.I. transforming our society, Clark explains that data is not just our most valuable asset; it is also the key to unlocking A.I.'s full potential.

The ability for people to "cash in" on their data will do a world of good. When A.I. is paired with a curated, opt-in pool of our collective data within a more transparent, regulated framework, it will build more trust in the data that powers A.I. systems. The other benefits produced by this curated data combined with A.I. are less biases, increased auditability, and data that adds more specificity for the task at hand.

With the advent of data ownership rights, the future will be formed by ground-breaking business and technology developments," said Clark. "This new data economy will hasten a society distinguished by boundless possibilities, and extraordinary opportunities that result from individuals owning their stories, memories, data, and, most importantly, their value."

MICHAEL CLARK'S BRIEF BIO:

Michael Clark's visionary insights are helping to redefine the value and data landscape and have established him as a go-to authority on the emerging data economy. He currently serves as the head of Global Digital Transformation and Futurist at Mastercard as part of the Digital Labs leadership team. He was a member of the Berlin Group API standards group that defines Open Finance APIs for Europe. Clark has previously served in strategic advisory roles for numerous global financial institutions and established fintechs around the world.

ABOUT DRUMWAVE:

Founded in 2015, DrumWave Inc. is a high-tech company headquartered in Mountain View, California that is pioneering the megashift from data privacy to data ownership rights. The company is designing and developing the rails for a new data economy that will enable people and businesses to have full autonomy over their data and generate value from it – including valuation algorithms, APIs, data apps and tools, and a growing ecosystem of partners that include trusted financial institutions. DrumWave is a founding member of the International Data Reserve in Baar, Switzerland, a not-for-profit organization established to promote data economy stability and international cooperation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drumwave.com

