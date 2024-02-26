Visionary Development Consulting & IKEA U.S. Launch "Secure The Bag" HBCU Tour for Detroit Youth

Being able to envision myself on an HBCU campus while touring as a high school student and then matriculating into one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country, I wanted to make dreams come true for students. Post this

"Given how life-changing both of these experiences were for me–being able to envision myself on an HBCU campus while touring as a high school student and then matriculating into one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country, I wanted to make dreams come true for students who faced financial hurdles, " she explained. "Given that IKEA U.S. is committed to providing consumers with affordable lifestyle living–in college and beyond–they were an ideal partner."

The "Secure the Bag'" HBCU tour, named in collaboration with IKEA, aims to empower young investors with financial education and tangible life skills. Gail Perry Mason, founder of Money Matters for Youth (MMFY), noted: "This expedition transcends the conventional, marrying financial education with tangible life skills. Our aim is not merely to educate about money but to instill a sense of its value in shaping futures and communities."

Kevin Mathews, Country Area Marketing Manager for IKEA U.S., shared his enthusiasm for this collaboration: "This partnership with MMFY is a reflection of Ikea's dedication to positively shaping young lives. The 'Secure the Bag' HBCU tour is a perfect embodiment of our belief in empowering young minds–not just in their living spaces–but, with the life skills that will accompany them through college and beyond. Our involvement goes beyond meals; it's about equipping these future leaders with the requisite tools for smarter, more prepared living."

The 'Secure the Bag' HBCU Tour promises to be a beacon of opportunity and knowledge for young investors. This 5-day experience will encompass tours of colleges and universities tour. It will launch on Monday, February 19th, with stops at various IKEA locations along the way. Selected tour sites include: Central State University, Bowie State University, Morgan State University, Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

This transformative alliance aims to give students an experience where they can envision themselves as students at a storied HBCU, enjoying a robust experience - from academics to residential life and all things encompassing Black excellence. Follow along for more updates on this exciting journey towards inclusive education and empowerment.

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharittamarshallmba/

For media inquiries, please contact: Sharitta Marshall, [email protected], VisionaryDevelopmentInc.com.

About Visionary Development Consulting

Visionary Development Consulting is an ERG program management firm that helps visionary leaders create workplaces that support the growth and wellbeing of their employees, while connecting belonging, equity, and inclusion to the bottom line.

Founded in 2021 to help organizations move from checking boxes to cultivating psychologically safe workplaces through their ERGs, the firm offers tailored solutions that empower ERG members to thrive and cultivate environments that celebrate diversity and empower employees to be their best selves.

For more information on this firm, visit VisionaryDevelopmentInc.com.

About Money Matters for Youth

Money Matters for Youth (MMFY), based in Detroit, is a pioneering financial literacy program empowering youth aged 8 to 18 with essential economic and fiscal skills. Led by financial expert Gail Perry Mason, MMFY combines practical money management, investment education, and personal development through its innovative annual camps and unique initiatives. Committed to shaping financially savvy and socially responsible future leaders, MMFY';s dynamic approach to education inspires students to apply their knowledge for personal success and community betterment.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

Media Contact

Sharitta Marshall, Visionary Development Consulting, 1 3132683202, [email protected], https://visionarydevelopmentinc.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Visionary Development Consulting