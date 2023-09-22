Visionary Entrepreneur Erik Ovesny Launches Innovative AI Intake Software Company TMSly

TMSly is latest in AI technology geared towards the mental healthcare industry and is being touted as the a providers next AI intake employee. With its ability to handle the entire intake process, work in tandem with intake personnel, and even have phone conversations, TMSly is looking to become one of the premier softwares in the industry.
CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erik Ovesny, a visionary entrepreneur from Youngstown, Ohio and Founder/CEO of ARO Effect Marketing, is excited to announce the launch of his latest venture, TMSly—a revolutionary AI Intake Software company poised to transform the way patients access mental healthcare services. TMSly introduces Gabbi, an AI persona designed to support and streamline the entire intake process for patients and mental healthcare providers.
TMSly's primary mission is to bridge the gap between individuals seeking better mental health and the mental healthcare providers in their local markets. The company's innovative AI solution, Gabbi, serves as a friendly and knowledgeable guide to help patients navigate the complex healthcare landscape. Gabbi assists users in finding the right physician, collecting necessary documents and information, and even engages in real-time phone conversations—an exciting new feature recently added to the platform.
Erik Ovesny is enthusiastic about the potential of TMSly to make a positive impact on the mental healthcare industry. "TMSly is not just a business; it's a transformative force for good," Ovesny stated. "By helping practices and mental healthcare providers convert more patients, we are not only benefiting the providers but, more importantly, facilitating the healing journey of individuals who may have otherwise been hesitant to seek help."
TMSly offers a comprehensive suite of features to expedite the intake process, including seamless integration with all Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. Among its capabilities, TMSly can secure prior authorization for medication, collect insurance information (including photos of insurance cards), schedule appointments based on provider availability, and much more.
Crucially, TMSly is proud to emphasize its commitment to security and privacy. The platform is fully HIPAA compliant, ensuring the protection of patients' sensitive healthcare information.
To celebrate its launch, TMSly is extending an exclusive early bird discount, offering its services at the special rate of $750 per month. This limited-time offer has generated significant interest among psychiatrists and mental healthcare providers nationwide.
To experience the power of TMSly and Gabbi firsthand, interested parties can sign up for a free demo at www.tmsly.com.
TMSly is set to revolutionize the mental healthcare industry, making it more accessible and efficient for both patients and providers.
About TMSly:
TMSly is an innovative AI Intake Software company founded by Erik Ovesny, the Founder/CEO of ARO Effect Marketing. TMSly's flagship offering, Gabbi, serves as an AI persona designed to simplify and enhance the intake process for mental healthcare patients and providers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, TMSly is on a mission to bridge the gap between individuals seeking mental healthcare and the providers dedicated to their well-being.
