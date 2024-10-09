Visionary Integration Professionals Sells Majority Stake

Strategic Partnership Aims for National Expansion Post this

"VIP has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a very successful history of delivering complex solutions across the government and commercial marketplace" said Jeff Fox, CEO of Circumference Group. "The management team, led by Jonna Ward, has a strong culture focused on delivering valuable customer outcomes. We look forward to supporting VIP's continued expansion and helping create pathways for sustained long-term success."

Jonna Ward, who will remain as CEO of VIP, added, "This new chapter is an exciting time for the company. With the support of Circumference Group, we will bring new career opportunities for our amazing people, enhance our offerings, scale our operations, and bring even more value

to our public and private sector clients."

The company's advisors for this transaction included Oak Hills Securities, Inc. for investment banking services, Delfino Madden O'Malley Coyle & Koewler for transaction legal services, and Rogers, Joseph O'Donnell for government contacting legal services.

About Visionary Integration Professionals:

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is a leading digital transformation consultancy recognized for its expertise in deploying advanced technology solutions and delivering customized professional services. Since its founding in 1996, VIP has partnered with over 1,300 government and commercial clients to achieve mission-critical outcomes. In 2023, VIP conducted business in 38 states, reflecting its extensive national presence and dedication to meeting client needs across the United States. As a talent-centric and customer-focused organization, VIP leverages deep industry specialization, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. The company's repeatable yet uniquely tailored system integration and proven delivery methodologies empower clients to modernize systems and enhance user experiences. VIP's success is built on the value created for clients, employees, and communities alike.

For more information, visit us at https://trustvip.com/.

About Circumference Group:

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Fox, Circumference Group is a Little Rock, Arkansas-based investment firm that applies deep operational insights to drive superior risk-adjusted returns for its capital partners. With a focus on private and public market investments, Circumference Group's Core Value Assessment (CVA) framework evaluates a company's growth potential and operational strengths, creating pathways for sustainable long-term success.

For more information, visit https://circumferencegroup.com/.

About The Pritzker Organization:

The Pritzker Organization (TPO) is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings, STV Inc., and Crown Health Care Laundry Services. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and investment structures.

For more information, visit https://pritzkerorg.com/.

About Stephens Capital Partners:

Stephens Capital Partners LLC (SCP) is the principal investing arm of the Warren A. Stephens family and Stephens Inc. SCP identifies opportunities to work with industry-leading management teams with a long-term perspective. SCP provides public and private companies with capital for purposes of growth, recapitalization, and leveraged buyouts.

Stephens Inc. is a full service investment banking firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas serving a broad client base of corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. The firm is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and SIPC.

For more information, visit https://www.stephens.com/.

