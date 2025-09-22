Visionary Women Celebrates 10 Years of Impact With Women's Summit and Sports Panel Featuring Female Visionaries

"Reaching our 10-year anniversary is both a celebration and a call to action. Visionary Women was founded to create a space where extraordinary women could come together, inspire one another and effect real change," said Malea Farsai-Zafari, President of Visionary Women. Post this

"Reaching our 10-year anniversary is both a celebration and a call to action. Visionary Women was founded to create a space where extraordinary women could come together, inspire one another and effect real change," said Malea Farsai-Zafari, President of Visionary Women. "A decade later, we are proud to honor leaders whose impact resonates across industries and communities, while continuing to expand opportunities for women and girls. This milestone reminds us that when women lift each other up, we all move forward."

This year's program will introduce the inaugural Visionary Women Trailblazer Award, honoring philanthropists, Bridget Gless Keller and Carolyn Clark Powers. Bridget Gless Keller is a trailblazing Los Angeles civic leader who has supported countless children and families in our great city thanks to her generosity and determination for a brighter future for all. Carolyn Clark Powers is an impactful philanthropist and arts advocate and has made a lasting impact across visual and performing arts, music education, and causes supporting children, women, and health.

Other highlights include the Visionary Prize for Women's Economic Empowerment, which will be presented to Reshma Saujani, CEO of Moms First, founder of Girls Who Code, and host of My So-Called Midlife; and the Changemaker Award, which will honor Alex Morgan, Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion, and co-captain of the U.S. Women's National Team.

The Summit will also feature a women in sports panel, "Breaking Barriers: Female Owners Changing the Game," moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist Giselle Fernández. Panelists include Willow Bay of Angel City FC, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, and Lauren Leichtman of San Diego Wave FC. The Summit program also includes a fireside chat with soccer star Alex Morgan on pay equity. Raise Choir, a 14-member gospel ensemble, will perform throughout the day.

"Over the past decade, Visionary Women has invested more than $4.2M in high-impact organizations advancing women and girls, while building a powerful membership community of local women leaders," said Ani B. Packard, Executive Director of Visionary Women. "This year's Summit and 10th Anniversary Campaign mark a pivotal next chapter—driving the NextGen Scholars Initiative, and redefining what's possible for women and girls most at risk in Los Angeles."

The NextGen Scholars Initiative provides $5,000 scholarships to first-generation college students at institutions including UCLA, California State University Northridge and Otis College of Art and Design. The 10-Year Anniversary Capital Campaign is a fundraising effort to sustain and expand Visionary Women's grantmaking and programming for women and girls across Southern California and beyond.

Individual tickets are priced at $275 for members and $325 for non-members. Tables for 10 guests range from $2,650 (Silver) to $50,000 (Event Sponsor). Digital tribute advertisements are also available starting at $500. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.visionarywomen.com/summit-2025.

Visionary Women thanks its sponsors, including the Maurice and Paul Marciano Foundation, JP Morgan, The Charlie and Moll Anderson Family Foundation, GEARYS Beverly Hills and The Wall Street Journal.

For more information about Visionary Women, visit visionarywomen.com.

About Visionary Women

Visionary Women is a social impact organization that drives change for pressing issues facing women and girls. To date, Visionary Women has granted over $4 million to benefit women and girls, supporting over 370 organizations worldwide. These grants make a difference across a spectrum of needs, including emergency relief aid, education and training, women's health, human rights, housing, and the arts. Some of the organizations Visionary Women supports include: the Downtown Women's Center, Indego Africa, DIY Girls, Women for Afghan Women, Jenesse Center, Harvest Home, and the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking. If you'd like to learn more about Visionary Women and explore membership opportunities, please email Executive Director Ani Packard ([email protected]).

