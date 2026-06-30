VisionEdge Marketing Launches Customer-Centric Growth Gap Analysis™ to Help Leaders Identify Hidden Growth Constraints

New online analysis helps organizations uncover where customer value, strategy, insights, and execution may be limiting growth and performance for only $95.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisionEdge Marketing today announced the launch of the Customer-Centric Growth Gap Analysis™, an online assessment designed to help business leaders identify where customer-centric growth may be breaking down before it impacts customer retention, revenue growth, profitability, and performance.

Built on VisionEdge Marketing's proven Customer-Centric Growth Framework™, the analysis evaluates four critical dimensions of growth: Operating Model, Data & Insights, Customer-Centric Strategy, and Execution. Participants receive an Overall Customer-Centric Growth Score™, a Customer-Centric Growth Profile™, identification of their primary growth constraint, and actionable recommendations for improvement.

Many organizations struggle to achieve growth despite strong products, talented teams, and significant investments. Often, the challenge is not effort but alignment. Customer value, strategic priorities, customer understanding, and execution become disconnected, creating friction that slows growth and reduces business performance. The Customer-Centric Growth Gap Analysis™ provides leaders with a structured way to identify these hidden constraints and prioritize where to focus first.

"Most organizations don't need more initiatives. They need greater strategic clarity about where customer value is being created, where it is being lost, and which constraints are having the greatest impact on performance. This analysis helps leaders identify those opportunities so they can make better decisions, improve alignment, and drive more deliberate growth," said Laura Patterson, President of VisionEdge Marketing.

Key facts about the Customer-Centric Growth Gap Analysis™ include:

One-time investment of $95 with immediate online access

Evaluates 24 indicators across four critical growth dimensions

Provides an Overall Customer-Centric Growth Score™, Growth Profile™, and personalized recommendations

Optional 90-minute Strategic Growth Advisory Session available for leaders seeking deeper analysis and action planning

The Customer-Centric Growth Gap Analysis™ is available immediately through VisionEdge Marketing.

For more information or to purchase the analysis, visit: https://analysis.visionedgemarketing.com/analysis

About VisionEdge Marketing

VisionEdge Marketing helps organizations improve customer-centric growth by aligning customer value, strategy, insights, and execution. Since 1999, the company has helped hundreds of organizations strengthen decision-making, improve performance, and drive better business outcomes through its customer-centric growth methodologies, advisory services, assessments, and proprietary frameworks.

Media Contact

Chloe Bedwell, VisionEdge Marketing, 1 7379995620, [email protected], https://visionedgemarketing.com/

SOURCE VisionEdge Marketing