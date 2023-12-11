Visioneer and Dynamsoft Announce Strategic Collaboration for Intelligent Document Capture Solutions

"This collaboration empowers organizations to embrace digital transformation, enhance productivity and deliver better customer service," explained Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft. Post this

This combined intelligent document capture solution is of tremendous value in sectors such as finance and healthcare that still have a heavy reliance on paper documents, but are driving towards increased digital transformation. In banking for instance, fast, accurate document capture is key to frictionless customer transactions and critical for organizational compliance.

Healthcare organizations grapple with a continuous stream of patient records, insurance documents and consent forms. Inefficient paperwork processes hinder providers from delivering optimal care. Document capture solutions integrated with electronic health records (EHR) are accelerating patient care workflows.

"This collaboration empowers organizations to embrace digital transformation, enhance productivity and deliver better customer service," explained Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft.

Key benefits of this combined solution:

Cost Reduction: By digitizing paper documents, organizations can minimize expenses associated with lost records, paper waste, regulatory violations, and data input errors.





Improved Efficiency: Digitized documents are much quicker to access, share and archive.





Enhanced Collaboration: A centralized repository facilitates project collaboration, even for remote teams.

"Dynamsoft and Visioneer's collaboration brings together best-in-class scanning hardware and software to give developers a powerful toolkit for document workflow solutions in the Cloud, supporting traditional and SaaS-based offerings" commented Jim Tamo, President of Visioneer.

The relationship marks a significant milestone in the drive towards efficient and secure data capture and document management workflows.

About Dynamsoft:

Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, and a Label Recognition SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader applications requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. Dynamsoft is an ISO 27001-certified organization and an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.

About Visioneer:

Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for its customers. Offering a range of software-enabled hardware products, including document scanners, printers, and MFPs, Visioneer helps customers optimize document creation, capture and archiving workflows. Visioneer is a Xerox licensee, licensed to build, sell, and support standalone document scanners. Learn more at http://www.visioneer.com and http://www.xeroxscanners.com.

