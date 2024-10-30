VisiPak Unveils New Crystal Clear PET Plugs Resulting in Fully Recyclable Packaging

Combing VisiPak clear PET Tubes with VisiPak clear PET Plugs creates a 100% recyclable PET Tube Container. The new PET plugs are immediately available.

ARNOLD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisiPak, the packaging brand of Sinclair & Rush, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its innovative PET Plugs, marking a significant step towards sustainable packaging solutions. By converting its line of clear plugs to PET, VisiPak now offers customers the opportunity to create a completely recyclable PET tube container when paired with VisiPak PET packaging tubes.

These new clear PET Plugs, made from #1 resin (recycling code), come in two styles: the flat-surfaced Poly plug and the Hanger plug. Both can be used with open-end PET tubes or applied to sealed-bottom PET containers. The Hanger plugs are designed for single peg and euro-peg hooks. All options ensure an industry exclusive clear 360° product display. Each style is available in 10 popular in-stock sizes. Custom options are also available.

Jeff Barket, Director of Sales and Marketing, comments, "Our shift to PET plugs is driven by VisiPak's commitment to meet the needs of our customers as well as our goals to be on the bleeding edge of affordable sustainability options. We are proud to contribute to eco-friendly packaging with a first of its kind fully recyclable PET extruded container packaging solution. This product is not only superior to the product it replaces in clarity and sustainability, but VisiPak is able to offer all of this without any increase in pricing! VisiPak is excited to introduce this sustainable packaging option featuring the recycling code 1."

For more information about the new VisiPak PET Plugs and sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website.

Media Contact

MaryLou Pudlowski, VisiPak / Sinclair & Rush, Inc., 1 6362826842, [email protected], https://www.visipak.com/

SOURCE VisiPak