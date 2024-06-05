Visit Camarillo Announces Exciting Lineup for Summer Events

Here's what's heating up in Camarillo this season

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Camarillo is thrilled to unveil a packed schedule for this summer's events, promising something for everyone in the vibrant heart of Ventura County. From high-flying air shows to cultural celebrations and musical performances, Camarillo is the place to be this summer.

Imaginarium: Where Light Meets Magic! – June 14 - August 4, 2024

Get ready to explore the Imaginarium, Camarillo's latest addition for family fun. This immersive experience encourages creativity and learning through walk-through displays, larger than life exhibits, and over five million lights designed to ignite the imaginations of children and adults.

X Games Ventura – June 28-30, 2024

For thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies alike, X Games Ventura presented by SONIC showcases elite athletes in action sports. Join us for a week of vendors, activations, medaled events, and live music from Wiz Khalifa and Kaskade.

Ventura County Greek Festival – June 28-30, 2024

Say, "Opa!" at the 45th Annual Ventura County Greek Festival held at the NEW location of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Camarillo. Experience a weekend-long celebration of Greek culture through authentic cuisine, lively music and energetic dancing.

Old Town Heritage Days Midsummer Fiesta – July 10-14, 2024

Step back in time with the Old Town Heritage Days Midsummer Fiesta, a celebration of Camarillo's rich history and culture. Enjoy carnival rides, local craft vendors, live music, live art, and delicious food in the heart of Old Town.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp – Late July - August, 2024

Experience the excitement of the NFL up close as the Dallas Cowboys return to our neighbor to the north Oxnard, CA for their annual Training Camp. Fans can watch practices, meet players, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities.

A Taste of Camarillo Wine, Brew, and Food Festival – July 28, 2024

For adults looking to enjoy a wide selection of fine wines, craft brews, delicious cuisine, live music, dancing and boutique shopping, join us at the Taste of Camarillo Festival. This year, the Margaritaville-themed event will take place on July 28, and all proceeds benefit Ventura County charities.

Wings Over Camarillo Air Show- August 17-18, 2024

The skies over Camarillo will dazzle with the annual Wings Over Camarillo air show. This spectacular event features aerial performances, classic aircraft displays, interactive STEM exhibits for kids plus more. It's a can't-miss event for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

Visit Camarillo is excited to offer these wonderful activities and more as part of our Summer Events Roundup. For seasonal hotel deals and packages, visit our website.

For more information on these events and to see the full summer schedule, please visit http://www.visitcamarillo.com or follow us on social media.

