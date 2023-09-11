Visit Conejo Valley Offers Hotel Recommendations for the 12th Annual Taste of Conejo

This allows attendees the opportunity to explore other attractions in region before or after Taste of Conejo including the Nation's largest urban National Park, Santa Monica Mountains, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Tweet this

Whether you want to taste Sunrose California Eastery's twists on California flavors, an innovative garden-to-glass cocktail from Oak & Iron, handmade creations from Newberry Candy, Italian wines from Sunland Vintage Winery or seasonal craft beer from Pedals & Pints Brewing Company there is something for everyone at Taste of Conejo.

A sampling of the top tasting establishments include: 14 Cannons, Chef Cordelia's Catering @ The Lodge at Malibou Lake, Five07 Coffee Bar & Eatery, Denino's Pizzeria, Gissinger Winery, Harvest Kitchen & Bar, Heaven's Hill Estate Winery, Leone's Italian Ice, Lion's Peak Winery, Made in Italy, Nector of the Dogs Wine, Opolo Wines, Sweetfin, Tarantula Brewing Company and West of Orleans.

After an afternoon filled with eating, drinking, and entertainment, guests can stay locally at one of Visit Conejo Valley's 15 lodging options.

"We are encouraging attendees to enjoy a full weekend in the Conejo Valley, staying overnight at one of our 15 hotels located in Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills," said President and CEO of Visit Conejo Valley, Danielle Borja. "This allows attendees the opportunity to explore other attractions in region before or after Taste of Conejo including the Nation's largest urban National Park, Santa Monica Mountains, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum."

For more information on hotels visit https://conejo.com/stay/.

Tickets start at $75. All attendees must be 21 and over. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://tasteofconejo.com/.

ABOUT VISIT CONEJO VALLEY

Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 15 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and

"See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit conejo.com.

