Visit Frederick Announces Expanded TRIPP Grant Funding Program for FY25

The TRIPP program has awarded more than $3.9 million since the inception of the program in 2006. The coming grant period will see the program surpass $4 million invested in tourism products and efforts made by non-profit and government agencies in Frederick County.

A portion of the revenue from the hotel tax directed to Visit Frederick will be available for the promotion of local non-profit attractions and events and for the development of tourism products through non-profit attractions, events, and activities. The TRIPP program allocates this funding through a competitive application process that will fund advertising and development projects. The expanded TRIPP program has been budgeted at $500,000 for FY25 (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025).

Included within the FY25 program is $200,000 for Tourism Advertising Awards and $150,000 for Tourism Development Grants and $150,000 for Legacy Development Grants.

The one-time Legacy Development Grants are an investment by Visit Frederick to encourage the development of sustainable projects with an enduring value tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States coming in 2026. Projects sharing untold narratives impacting future visitor experiences, workforce development, implementation of a visitor-ready experience for the U.S. 250th, and projects addressing accessibility or language barriers are highly encouraged to apply.

"The budgeted funding amount for the FY25 TRIPP Program represents yet another all-time high funding level in the history of our innovative TRIPP program," said Dave Ziedelis, Executive Director at Visit Frederick. "This is a real credit to Frederick County and our many successful tourism-related businesses, attractions, events, and endeavors".

"We are very excited to continue supporting our non-profit community and government agencies through this valuable initiative promoting tourism and making funds available for legacy projects leading into the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026," Ziedelis said.

The program is open to Frederick County non-profit organizations and government agencies. Applications should be consistent with Visit Frederick's goals of increasing the number of visits, the average length-of-stay by visitors and visitor expenditures in Frederick County. Applications will be evaluated by a five-member selection committee appointed by the Visit Frederick Board of Directors.

Potential applicants are encouraged to attend one of two workshops on Friday, February 9, 2024, 2:30pm or Friday, February 16, 2024, 10:00am at the Frederick Visitor Center.

Completed applications are due electronically to the Frederick Visitor Center by Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 5pm and the announcement of funding awards will be made mid-May 2024.

For more information, contact Katie Reichard at [email protected] or 301-600-4043. More detailed information is available online at: http://www.visitfrederick.org/tripp.

Jake Wynn, Marketing and Communications Manager, Visit Frederick, 301-600-4023, [email protected], https://www.visitfrederick.org/

