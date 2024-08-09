Visit Oceanside Launches Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back Program

"Research shows that visitors want to support the communities they visit, and Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program offers an easy and effortless way to do so while enjoying an unforgettable stay along the beautiful Oceanside coast." - Leslee Gaul, CEO of Visit Oceanside Post this

Kind Traveler launched Every Stay Gives Back in September 2023 and has raised more than $200,000 in donations for local charities in participating destinations in just 11 months.

Travelers Want Their Travel Dollars to Positively Impact Local Communities

The increasing frequency of climate-related events, such as wildfires and rising sea levels, coupled with a growing awareness of social justice issues, has prompted travelers to seek ways to give back to the communities they visit. According to Kind Traveler's 2022 Impact Tourism Report, 97 percent of travelers desire their travel dollars to positively impact the communities they visit, and 75 percent believe traveling sustainably enhances their vacation experience. Despite this, half of travelers feel uncertain about how to start, leading to a big gap between intent and action.

"The Every Stay Gives Back program is a natural progression in our commitment to stewardship and sustainability, aiming to enhance the positive impact of travel on our community," said Visit Oceanside CEO Leslee Gaul. "Research shows that visitors want to support the communities they visit, and this program offers an easy and effortless way to do so while enjoying an unforgettable stay along the beautiful Oceanside coast."

Local Charity Beneficiaries

Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program in Oceanside benefits WILDCOAST and the Berry Good Food Foundation, both essential for the well-being of Oceanside. WILDCOAST is an international team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions. A portion of funds raised is earmarked for Oceanside's Coastal Dunes Restoration Project, which will restore coastal dune habitat using green engineering to help the coastline hang on to sandy resources. The Berry Good Food Foundation's initiatives include promoting sustainable agriculture, increasing access to healthy food, and supporting local farmers and producers. Together, these organizations work to protect Oceanside's natural beauty and promote sustainable practices, ensuring a vibrant future for the community and its environment.

Participating Lodging Partners:

Marbella, Beachfront Only Vacation Rentals, and Stay Coastal Vacations are the pioneering lodging partners joining Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program with Visit Oceanside, which is dedicated to advancing responsible tourism in Oceanside. This partnership marks a revolutionary step for Kind Traveler as it is the first time they have collaborated with vacation rental management groups, expanding their impact beyond traditional hotels. Marbella offers a luxurious and eco-friendly stay, Beachfront Only provides upscale oceanfront properties with eco-friendly features, and Stay Coastal Vacations offers stylish accommodations focusing on sustainable practices. Based on average annual occupancy rates for Oceanside vacation rental properties, Oceanside's Kind Traveler program could generate over $17,000 yearly to support local causes. Both Kind Traveler and Visit Oceanside seek to add new lodging partners to the program to unite responsible travel efforts across the City and scale the positive impact potential.

Building Measurable Positive Impact Metrics

The program empowers travel dollars to fund the local charity beneficiaries with every guest stay, aligning with the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. Kind Traveler verifies and tracks monthly donations to local charities, providing transparent and real-time reporting to communicate their initiatives effectively to guests and stakeholders.

For example, with Marbella and Stay Coastal Vacations, one dollar per night is donated to WILDCOAST. For every $10 donated, WILDCOAST can restore coastal habitat for one native wildlife creature, advancing ocean and dune conservation efforts in Oceanside. Native wildlife coastal species that play a critical part in Oceanside's local ecosystem include pelicans, cormorants, egrets, herons, shore crabs, and more.

With Beachfront Only Vacation Rentals, two dollars per stay is donated to the Berry Good Food Foundation. For every $10 donated, the foundation can provide a student with fresh ingredients to participate in a garden-to-table cooking class, promoting healthy food systems and sustainable agriculture in the community.

In the first two months after a soft launch, these initiatives have already directed $2,424 in donations to Berry Good Food Foundation and WILDCOAST. In the soft launch,130 students participated in its garden-to-table cooking class, enhancing Oceanside's efforts to promote sustainable food systems. With WILDCOAST, the donations restored coastal habitats for 109 native wildlife creatures.

Oceanside: A Commitment to Responsible Tourism

The launch of Love O'side and Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program aligns with Visit Oceanside's Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (STMP), promoting responsible tourism growth to benefit the economy, environment, and local community.

"Travelers require a continual fuel of inspiration to motivate responsible travel choices. Kind Traveler is delighted to provide visitors with an exciting new way to empower their next vacation in Oceanside and help create a powerful legacy of purposeful change," said Jessica Blotter, Co-Founder & CEO of Kind Traveler.

